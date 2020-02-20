McLean County will host the 10th District tournament for both boys and girls basketball. All game times are 7 p.m. FSB cards will not be accepted for admission during tournament.
Monday, Feb. 24 — Ohio vs McLean (Girls)
Tuesday, Feb. 25 — Ohio vs McLean (Boys)
Wednesday, Feb. 26 — Girls Championship game 1 winner vs Muhlenberg
Thursday, Feb. 27 — Boys Championship game 1 Winner vs Muhlenberg
