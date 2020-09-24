Years playing football:
10 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Coach Hicks, because he helped me through a lot since my freshman year.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
God dang it, Peercy!
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
District Champs and beating Catholic
Hobbies (other than football):
track and field, fishing, adventuring with Liv
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Dairy Freeze 100%
