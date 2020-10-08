Chandler Moore Photo
Photo by Tom Carr Photography

Years playing football:

7 years

Who is your favorite teacher?

Mrs. Muster, because she is like my second mother.

What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?

Nice block or way to fire off

What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?

Having schools look at me to play for them

Hobbies (other than football)?

Weightlifting, bowling, hanging with the boys

Jays or Dairy Freeze?

Dairy Freeze

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.