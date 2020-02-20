The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is currently 17-10 after claiming victories in all three games on the road last week. This makes the first winning season for the Cougars since the 2012 team went 17-13.
McLean County broke a four-game losing streak at Daviess County on Feb. 11. The Panthers were up 25-20 at the half and still ahead by three at the end of the third period. The Cougars fought hard and forged ahead in the final minutes for a 53-49 win.
Jacob Clark was perfect from the line and led the Cougars with five three-pointers and a total of 19 points. Logan Patterson had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Isaac Springer also had 10 points in the game.
“We played really well,” stated head coach Darren Lynam. “It’s always tough to win on the road against any of the Owensboro schools.”
McLean County jumped out to a 7-0 lead at Butler County on February 13 and was up 19-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Bears narrowed the gap to only seven, but the Cougars went to the locker room up 37-27. The lead eventually swelled to 47-33 in the third quarter before Butler County went on a 25-11 run to knot the score at 58 with 5:30 to go. Isaac Springer scored inside, Jacob Clark converted a running jumper and Springer sank two free throws as the Cougars went on a 6-1 run in three consecutive possessions over the next two minutes. McLean County ended with a 74-69 win.
Patterson led the Cougars with 24 points. Clark had 20 points and Springer was perfect from the line with fifteen.
McLean County bolted out to a quick 7-0 start at Dawson Springs last Saturday and never looked back as they cruised to an 81-46 victory. All 12 varsity players saw significant playing time, nine of which reached the scoring column. Patterson led with 23 points and Clark put up twenty in the contest.
“It was a super week on the road for us!” shared Lynam. “We are really playing well right now as we head down the stretch toward the end of the season.”
The Cougars will end their regular season at home this week. They will host Crittenden County tonight, Feb. 20 and Apollo on Friday. Tipoffs are at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.