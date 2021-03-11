The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team racked up several more wins last week and now has a 17-6 record for the season. This is the first time since 1985 that the Cougars have had back-to-back winning seasons.
McLean County won 58-31 over Hopkins Central at home on March 2 and traveled to Cloverport for a 61-15 victory on March 4. The Cougars ended the week at home with wins over Pleasant View Christian 80-60 last Friday and Dawson Springs 72-48 on Saturday for Senior Night.
McLean County met up with neighboring foe Hopkins County Central last Tuesday night. The game started out very fast-paced and the Cougars had trouble stopping Storm guard Marcus Eaves as he scored the first six points of the game for Hopkins Central. But Andrew Brackett helped keep McLean County in it early with work from the inside and when Brady Dame hit Travis Phillips with a pass for a three from the left corner the Cougars took the lead for good on the night at 7-6. Jaxson Floyd’s three-pointer at the horn gave the Cougars a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and that advantage ballooned to 30-13 by halftime.
The second half saw no let up by McLean County as they scored on their first possession and soon had a 20-point cushion. The Cougar defense remained stellar throughout the evening as they coasted to a 58-31 win over the Storm.
Brady Dame led with 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Travis Phillips was perfect from the line with 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal. Andrew Brackett had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a steal.
“We played really well and controlled the game from the outset,” said Head Coach Darren Lynam.
McLean County traveled to Cloverport and made quick work of the Aces last Thursday. Andrew Brackett’s free throws and a three-pointer by Jaxon Floyd gave the Cougars a quick 5-0 lead and they never looked back as they continued to stretch their legs and ended the game with a 61-15 victory. The 15 points allowed is a new record for opponents scoring output in one game.
Brackett was perfect from the line and led with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Jacob Hampton and Jaxon Floyd both had a couple threes and a total of 10 points each in the game. Hampton added eight boards while Floyd had three rebounds, five steals and an assist.
The Cougars hosted Pleasant View Christian from Montgomery, IN last Friday and an across the court alley-oop from Jaxon Floyd to Brady Dame ended the tight first quarter with McLean up 18-17. The Cougars began to steadily pull away the rest of the game and ended with an 80-60 win over the Bulldogs.
Brady Dame hit eight of nine free throws and led with a double-double from 31 points, 13 rebounds and four each in assists and blocks. Andrew Brackett had 15 points, seven boards, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Jaxon Floyd had 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Last Saturday was Senior Night for the Cougars and they put on a pretty good performance, according to Lynam. Every senior scored and they combined for 42 of the 72 total points.
“They are going to graduate having more wins as juniors and seniors than any other class since the mid 80’s. That is an outstanding accomplishment for these guys who have played in a program with three different head coaches over the past four years.”
McLean County jumped out front early against Dawson Springs, holding the Panthers to single digits in the first quarter and securing a 35-24 advantage at the half. The Cougars continued to pad their lead throughout the second half and ended the game with a 72-48 win.
Travis Phillips led with triple threes and a total of 19 points, two rebounds and three assists. Brady Dame had another double-double from 12 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three each in assists and blocks. Cruz Lee had 10 points, three boards and three assists.
“We had a good week of basketball as we prepare for the upcoming District,” said Lynam. “We just need to keep fine-tuning some things and shore up some little mistakes we continue to make.”
McLean County will host Crittenden County on Friday, March 12. This final game of the regular season will begin at 6 p.m.
