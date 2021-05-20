The McLean County High School baseball team won two and dropped three in a busy week of games last week. The Cougars fell 10-3 against Owensboro at home on May 10 and then came back for a 6-4 win at Hancock last Tuesday. McLean County brought home a 12-6 victory over Hopkins Central on May 13 before losing 11-2 to Apollo at home the next night. The Cougars ended the week with a 10-4 loss at Muhlenberg County last Saturday.
McLean County fell behind early and had a tough time defensively containing the Red Devils in the 10-3 loss last Monday. HB Whitaker led the Cougars with two hits in three at bats.
Will Logsdon took the loss for McLean County. Logsdon went six innings, allowing six runs on two hits, striking out eight and walking five.
The Cougars came from behind and tied the game up at two in the fourth inning against Hancock County on May 11. HB Whitaker then served up a four-bagger in the sixth on a 0-1 count that went over the left field fence, scoring two runs to give McLean County the lead.
The Cougars plated two more runs in the final inning, but the Hornets matched it and were still batting with only one out when catcher Kamden Level made a throw to Cruz Lee at second base to do away with a runner attempting to steal for the second out. Taylor Trogden then finished off the batter at the plate with a strikeout to end the game and seal the 6-4 victory.
Whitaker went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean County with four RBIs and two runs scored. Will Logsdon had two hits in three at bats, with a double and two trips across the plate. Whitaker, Logsdon, Tyler Larkin and Cruz Lee all had multiple quality at bats for the Cougars.
Cruz Lee pitched McLean County to victory. The fireballer went five innings, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking three. Taylor Trogden threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last six outs to earn the save for the Cougars, allowing two runs on two hits, walking one and striking out two.
McLean County was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error in the game. Kamden Level had the most chances with eight.
Head Coach Heath Hicks said this was a big win for the team. “To finally put a game together and beat a quality team on the road was big for us. It wasn’t a flawless game. We still made mistakes, but we battled through them and didn’t let them compound. We have to continue to do that moving forward.”
The Cougars came from behind again for a victory over the Storm at Hopkins County Central last Thursday. The game was tied at three in the third inning and after a scoreless fourth, McLean County doubled their number on the board in the fifth.
The Cougars then notched five more runs in the sixth inning and added one more in the final to seal the 12-6 win. Both offenses were strong at the plate, but McLean County outhit the home team 10 to eight and cashed in on those hits better in the high-scoring affair.
Cruz Lee and Connor Mitchuson both went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars. Lee had a double and two runs while Mitchuson had an RBI. Ayden Rice had three RBIs, two stolen bases and two trips across the plate in the game.
Ayden Rice also served on the mound for McLean. Rice went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four. Grant Lovell and Taylor Trogden entered out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
“We weren’t as sharp as we would like to have been, but we took care of business and picked up another solid win,” commented Hicks. “They threw their ace and he kept us off-balance early, but we made some adjustments and were able to capitalize on opportunities later in the game.”
The Cougars hosted Apollo last Friday and fell 11-2 to the Eagles. Cruz Lee led McLean County with two hits in three at bats. Taylor Trogden had a double.
Will Logsdon took the loss for the Cougars. Logsdon went four innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out two.
McLean County stayed in it until the end at Muhlenberg County last Saturday, but the Mustangs pulled away late for a victory over the Cougars. The game was tied at four after the fifth inning, but Muhlenberg County scored six runs in the sixth to take the win 10-4.
Kamden Level started the game on the rubber for McLean. The right-hander surrendered four runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three. Cruz Lee took the loss for the Cougars. The pitcher allowed six runs on three hits.
Will Logsdon led McLean County with two hits in four at bats. Logsdon had a double, an RBI and one run scored.
Hicks commented on how the week ended. “All the time we talk about how we have to finish everything in this game—every at-bat, every pitch, every play, every inning—to beat a good team. In both of these games, we did that for four or five innings and then became overwhelmed by the moment. We have to remedy that in the next two weeks if we are going to reach the goals we set heading into this season.”
The Cougars will be on the road to Owensboro tonight, May 20 for a game against the Red Devils at 5:30 p.m. The varsity will head to Webster County for a couple games on Saturday, facing the Trojans at 11 a.m. and Russellville at 1:30 p.m.
