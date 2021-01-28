The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team chalked up two more wins last week. The Cougars hosted Ohio County on Jan. 19 with a 52-37 victory and had a solid 56-38 win over Breckinridge County at the Sportscenter Shootout on Jan. 23.
McLean County had a three-point lead at the end of the first quarter but fell behind by the same at the half, 28-25. The Cougars regrouped in the locker room and jumped back out front in the third quarter. They maintained the advantage and ended the game with a 52-37 win over the Eagles.
Jaden Arnold had triple threes and led McLean County with 18 points and four rebounds. Brady Dame had 13 points, nine rebounds and four each in blocks and assists along with two steals. Andrew Brackett had 10 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist.
“We got off to a pretty good start, but then we got stagnant on offense and lost our man on defense a couple of times which is how they grabbed the lead at halftime,” said Head Coach Darren Lynam. “We switched defenses in the third quarter and were able to get to the basket to get the lead back and finish it off for a big district win.”
The Cougars started out slow against the Tigers last Saturday and were down by eight at the end of the first period. They were able to trim the deficit to a single basket by the half with a score of 20-18. McLean County then went ahead for good on a Travis Phillips basket to end the third quarter. The Cougars stretched out in the fourth for a big 56-38 win over Breckinridge County.
Travis Phillips led McLean County with 18 points, four assists and three steals. Brady Dame had a double-double from 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal. Jaden Arnold had a couple threes with a total of 12 points, five rebounds, a block and a steal. Andrew Brackett had 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist.
“We did not follow the game plan from the outset and found ourselves in a hole at the end of the first quarter,” Lynam said. “We forced shots on offense and would not pressure the ball defensively. We did play a little better the second quarter to get back in the game and tighten it up. The fourth quarter was a mirror image of the Ohio County game. We extended our lead in the early fourth and won going away.”
The Cougars will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight, Jan. 28 to take on the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. The team will be on the road to Crittenden County on Saturday with tipoff at 5:30 p.m.
“This was a very good week for us on the whole,” said Coach Lynam. “We beat two tradition-rich 3rd Region teams; the same teams we upset in the District and Region tournaments last year.”
