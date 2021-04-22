The McLean County High School baseball team won two and dropped two last week. The Cougars came back against the Trojans for a 6-4 win over Webster County at home on April 12 before falling 7-3 to Grayson County on the road the next night. McLean County then hosted Hopkins County Central last Thursday for a solid 14-4 victory. The Cougars faced off against Grayson again on Friday at home with a 12-4 loss.
McLean County was behind 4-0 after the first inning against Webster County, but battled their way back. The Cougar defense held the Trojans off home plate the rest of the game while plating some runs of their own. McLean County executed a double play to shut down Webster in the fifth. Right fielder Harrison Sallee caught a fly ball and made a throw to Grant Lovell at first for the final out.
The Cougars then rode the wave of energy from the double play and managed to tie it up in the fifth with a triple by Will Logsdon that scored Tyler Larkin. Kamden Level then tripled on a 1-0 count with a line drive to left field, sending two RBIs across the plate and sealing the victory for the Cougars 6-4.
Cruz Lee got the win for McLean County. The righty went five innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five. Grant Lovell threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen and recorded the last six outs to earn the save for the Cougars.
Will Logsdon went 2-for-3 with a double and triple to lead McLean County. Logsdon also scored twice. HB Whitaker stole two bases in the game and plated three runs. Catcher Kamden Level spent all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with ten putouts and zero errors.
“This was a total team effort and the model for how we need to go about our business the remainder of the season, minus the slow start,” stated Head Coach Heath Hicks. “Cruz showed some nerves early in his first start on the mound, but really settled in for a strong outing and then Grant slammed the door shut as we expect him to do. Big swings up and down the order, but particularly by Will and Kamden that helped propel the offense.”
McLean County fell 7-3 at Grayson County despite out-hitting the other Cougars eight to six. Cruz Lee, HB Whitaker and Ayden Rice each collected two hits. Lee and Whitaker both had a double and Rice sent home two RBIs. Whitaker also stole three bases in the contest.
Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. Rice lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out two.
The first two outs of the game against the Hopkins Central Storm last Thursday were courtesy of a double play by Ayden Rice. Rice snagged a line drive at second to do away with the batter and then stepped on the base to also get the runner. The Cougars then got the bats going early and were up 7-0 by the bottom of the third. After a couple more big scoring innings, McLean County sealed the deal 14-4.
Grant Lovell was the winner in the circle for the Cougars. The righty surrendered four runs on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking zero.
McLean County scattered 11 hits in the game. Tyler Larkin and Cruz Lee both went 3-for-4 to lead the team. Larkin had a triple, three RBIs and scored three runs. Lee had a double, an RBI, four runs scored and two bases stolen. Kamden Level also stole two bases and had the most chances in the field with eight and zero errors.
The win over Hopkins Central was a good win, highlighted by another great pitching performance by Lovell, according to Hicks. “But we showed some youth in not stepping on the gas after getting a big lead early. We have to maintain our intensity from first pitch to last. Both Cruz and Tyler had a great night at the plate and that’s what we have to have out of the top of the order game in and game out.”
The Cougars had another run at Grayson County at home last Friday, but watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in the 12-4 loss. Tyler Larkin and Cruz Lee led the team in hits again with two each.
Kamden Level took the loss for McLean County. The right-hander went three innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits and striking out two. Harrison Sallee pitched four innings in relief, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six.
The Cougars will be on the road to Ohio County tonight, April 22 and will host the Eagles here at home on Friday. Both games are at 5:30 p.m.
