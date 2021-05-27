The McLean County High School baseball team dropped three games last week, but ended with a big win over Russellville. The Cougars lost 4-0 to Whitesville Trinity at home on May 18 for Senior Night. McLean County fell 5-0 to the Owensboro Red Devils on the road May 20. The varsity team then had a doubleheader at Webster County last Saturday. The Cougars came up short 4-1 against the Trojans before bouncing back with a shutout 13-0 win over the Panthers.
The Cougars hosted Trinity last Monday for Senior Night and fell 4-0. Taylor Trogden, Tyler Larkin and Kamden Level all had one hit to lead McLean County. Defensively, the Cougars had an impressive play to end the top of the seventh inning. The batter from Trinity lined into a fielder’s choice. Second baseman Ayden Rice scooped it up and made a throw to shortstop Cruz Lee coming in to cover second. Lee then immediately hummed it to Will Logsdon at third base for the double play.
Grant Lovell took the loss for McLean County. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, striking out eight and walking zero.
Head Coach Heath Hicks reflected on his only Senior Grant Lovell. “Coming into this season, we knew Grant would be one of our top players and the ace of our pitching staff and he has delivered. He has led us in innings pitched, strikeouts, lowest ERA, etc. Every time he’s on the mound he gives us a chance to win. But while Grant’s impact on the field has been impressive, what I’ve been even more impressed by is how he has taken ownership in this team. He has done everything we’ve asked him to do and then some, be that playing nearly every position on the field or leading this young, inexperienced team both vocally and by example. Grant has been a great player for us over all of these years. But, he has been an even better teammate, leader and young man. It’s been a privilege coaching him.”
The Cougars couldn’t get things going against Owensboro and fell 5-0 last Thursday. Ayden Rice took the loss for McLean County. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out four.
The McLean County varsity traveled to Webster County for a doubleheader on May 22. The Cougars fell 4-1 against the Trojans despite out-hitting Webster County ten to six. Will Logsdon went 3-for-4 to lead McLean County.
Defensively, first baseman Grant Lovell had the most chances in the field with nine. Lovell had eight putouts, one assist and zero errors. The varsity did not commit a single error in the field.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Cougars shut down Webster County with an exciting play for the final out. Catcher Kamden Level saw a runner attempting to steal second and made a throw to shortstop Cruz Lee coming in to cover. The runner headed back to first, but soon found himself in a pickle. Lee made the throw to Lovell at first and the runner made another about-face. Lovell then gave it back to Lee and the runner was tagged out.
Will Logsdon took the loss for the Cougars. The righty lasted six innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out one.
McLean County was able to regroup and the Cougars’ two pitchers combined in a no-hitter to defeat Russellville 13-0 in just five innings later in the day. McLean County got things started in the first inning with four runs. After plating another run in the third, the Cougars added three more in the fourth and tallied five runs in the fifth to finish the game early.
Cruz Lee took the win for McLean County. The bulldog allowed zero hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out six. Mason Lovell threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, walking zero and striking out two. Lovell induced a groundout to get the last out of the game.
The Cougars racked up ten hits in the contest and went wild on the base paths with 10 stolen bases. Tyler Larkin, Mason Lovell and Kamden Level all had two hits to lead McLean County. Level had three RBIs and a run scored. Larkin and Lovell both had a double, an RBI and each crossed the plate twice.
Several players had more than one base stolen in the game for the team total of ten. Ayden Rice led the way with three.
McLean County was sure-handed again and didn’t commit a single error in the field. Catcher Kamden Level served behind the plate all five innings and had the most plays with eight. All eight were putouts and Level and allowed no passed balls. The Cougars executed another double play in the bottom of the fourth. A bunt went to Lee on the mound and he threw the runner out at first with a toss to Grant Lovell. Lovell then immediately shot it to Ayden Rice at third base for the second out.
McLean County will have their final regular season game at home tonight, May 27. The Cougars will face off against Hancock County at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.