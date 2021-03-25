The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team ended the 2021 season with a 17-9 record after a 36-33 loss to Ohio County in the first round of the 10th District Tournament on March 16. It was an intriguing match-up between the 4th and 5th ranked teams in the Region and the game certainly did not disappoint.
Brady Dame was named to the All-Tournament Team. Jacob Hampton was named to the All-Academic Team.
The Cougars opened up District play against Ohio County on the Eagles’ home court last Tuesday night. Ohio County got scoring under way with a three-point basket just seconds into the contest before Andrew Brackett answered for the Cougars with an inside move to make it 3-2. McLean County then came up empty for the rest of the quarter as Ohio built a 13-2 lead at the first stop.
Brady Dame hit Travis Phillips for an outlet pass and driving layup to start the second quarter, ending the scoring drought for the Cougars. McLean County held the Eagles to only four points in the quarter, but still trailed 17-9 at halftime.
The teams traded baskets in a slow scoring third quarter as it ended with the Eagles still ahead 23-15. Ohio County then went on a 7-4 run to start the final quarter, increasing their lead to 30-19 with 5:15 left to play, but the Cougars refused to fold. Jaxson Floyd’s old fashion three-point play cut the deficit to 30-22 and moments later a blocked shot by Dame and Phillips’ two free throws on the run out narrowed the gap to six. Dame and Brackett each made successful free tosses and the score was 31-28 with 2:45 left.
Both teams went scoreless again over the next couple of minutes before a successful layup by Dame had the Cougars trailing by just a single point with :50 left to play. After two free throws by the Eagles, the Cougars missed a potential game tying three from the corner. Another Eagle free throw built Ohio County’s lead back to 34-30 before Phillips converted a three-point play to cut the margin back to one with only eight seconds left on the clock. Two more free throws by the Eagles left McLean County with one last chance to go the length of the floor and try to tie the game, but Dame’s 35-footer at the buzzer fell short and the Eagles took the win.
Brady Dame and Jaxon Floyd both led the Cougars with nine points. Dame was perfect from the line and also had 11 rebounds, two assists and a block. Floyd added three rebounds and an assist. Andrew Bracket was also perfect from the line and had eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Travis Phillips had seven points, three rebounds and a steal while hitting 100% in free throws.
“This was the best match-up of any first round game in the Region,” stated Head Coach Darren Lynam. “Unfortunately, one of us had to go home and it was us. We struggled on offense against their zone and could not find the basket from the outside. As we have all year, we played excellent defense in holding them to 36 points, so that allowed us to stay in it all night long. I was proud of our effort and how we clawed back and gave ourselves a chance down the stretch.”
At the beginning of the season, the Cougars were listed anywhere from 11th to 13th out of the 15 teams in the 3rd Region. But consistent play and wins against some quality teams and much larger schools showed that McLean County was capable of much more. They fought hard against upper level teams and refused to give up.
“We were left for dead at the beginning of the season,” said Lynam. “When you only have 475 students and your enrollment is the 13th largest in the Region, it takes a lot of pride and effort from the boys to compete consistently with schools two and three times our size. And I feel we have established that the past couple of seasons!”
Coach Lynam reflected on the accomplishments of this senior class. They have more wins during their junior and senior years than any other McLean County team since the mid-80s. They are also the first senior class since that time to be a part of two back-to-back winning seasons with the boys’ basketball team.
“I am really proud of our seniors. Despite the tough loss, they graduate with quite a bit to be proud of,” said Lynam.
