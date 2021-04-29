The McLean County High School baseball team came up short at home and on the road last week. The Cougars hosted Union County on April 20 with a 13-2 loss. McLean County traveled to Ohio County on April 22 and fell 12-2 before facing the Eagles again the next night at home with a 7-1 loss.
The Cougars took a tough blow from Union County in a 13-2 loss last Tuesday. McLean County totaled seven hits in the game with Kamden Level and Cruz Lee each popping off multiple hits. Level went 3-for-3 at the plate and had an RBI to lead the Cougars. Lee had a single and a double in the contest.
Will Logsdon took the loss for McLean County. The righty went four and a third innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out four. HB Whitaker pitched one and two thirds innings in relief, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out two.
Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with six. The catcher had all six putouts and zero errors.
The Cougars watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-2 loss at Ohio County last Thursday. Cruz Lee went 2-for-3 with a single and a double to lead McLean County.
Ayden Rice took the loss for the Cougars. He lasted four innings, allowing eight hits and ten runs.
HB Whitaker had six chances in the field. The first baseman had five putouts and an assist with zero errors.
McLean County had another run at the Eagles in a home game the next night. The Cougars got their offense started in the first inning when Will Logsdon singled on a 2-0 count with a hard ground ball to right field, scoring Tyler Larkin. However, that would be the only run scored by McLean, ending with a 7-1 defeat.
Grant Lovell took the loss for the Cougars. Lovell allowed eight hits and five runs over five innings, striking out five.
Kamden Level had the most chances in the field with seven. Level had six putouts and an assist with zero errors in the game. The Cougar defense also executed a double play in the top of the second inning from shortstop Cruz Lee to first baseman HB Whitaker.
McLean County will take a trip to Russellville to face the Panthers tonight, April 29 for a game at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars will host another pack of Panthers from Dawson Springs on Friday with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m.
