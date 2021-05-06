The McLean County High School baseball team stayed on the home dirt with two games last week. The Cougars fell 5-2 to Todd County on April 26 before snatching the lead late to seal a 15-5 victory over Dawson Springs on April 30.
Will Logsdon took the loss against Todd County. Logsdon allowed three hits and one run over five innings, striking out five and walking two. Harrison Sallee pitched two innings in relief, allowing four runs off two hits, striking out one and walking two.
Logsdon, Tyler Larkin and Grant Lovell all had one hit to lead the Cougars in offense. Catcher Kamden Level went all seven innings and had the most chances in the field with eight. Level had seven putouts and one assist in the contest.
“We got a really good pitching performance from Will and Harry,” said Head Coach Heath Hicks. “Those two did their jobs. But our performance at the plate—not battling, not finishing at-bats—was what really costed us in this one. We showed some fight at the end, but it wasn’t enough.”
McLean County got off to a good start with four runs in the first inning against the Panthers last Friday. After a scoreless second inning, Dawson Springs tied the game up in the third and then took the lead by one in the top of the fifth.
The Cougars reclaimed the lead again with a couple of walks before Taylor Trogden got the bats going and smacked a line drive to left field for a double that sent two RBIs across the plate. Balks by the Panther pitcher plated a couple runs and a single by Cruz Lee scored one more. Will Logsdon had a double that sent two home before he crossed the plate himself on a passed ball. HB Whitaker then scored to end the game with a 15-5 win for McLean in just five innings.
Grant Lovell led the Cougars to victory on the mound. The pitcher surrendered five runs on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking one.
The team had a total of 10 hits on the night with Logsdon, Lee and Lovell each collecting two to lead McLean County. Logsdon, Lovell, Trogden and Whitaker all had a double in the game. The Cougars tore up the base paths with five stolen bases.
Defensively, HB Whitaker had the most chances in the field with eight. The first baseman had all eight putouts with zero errors.
“It was nice to get back on the winning track,” Hicks said. “Grant pitched his tail off once again and despite a lapse for a couple of innings, our bats really woke up in this one. Hopefully, we can start to build on that momentum and run off some wins here in the second half of the season.”
The Cougars will be on the road to Whitesville to face Trinity tonight, May 6 for a game at 6 p.m. before traveling to Butler County on Friday. The first pitch will be at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
