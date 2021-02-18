The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team has a 9-5 record after a 45-40 loss in a tight match against the Owensboro Red Devils on Feb. 13. The Cougars lead the State in defensive average, only giving up 41.4 points a game and are ranked 5th in the Region per the KHSAA RPI ranking.
McLean County busted out of the gate early against Owensboro with baskets by Andrew Brackett, Brady Dame and Travis Phillips that gave the Cougars a 6-0 lead over the highly-touted Red Devils. The Cougars finished the first quarter out front 14-8.
Owensboro cut into the lead slightly in the second quarter, but McLean County held on to the advantage 21-18 at the half. The Cougars responded early in the third quarter as two free throws by Phillips and a driving layup by Dame pushed the lead to 25-18.
The Red Devils then went on a sustained run of 14-2 spanning the next seven minutes, first taking the lead 28-27 at the end of the third quarter and expanding it to 32-27 early in the fourth to gain control of the game. McLean County hung in as they cut their deficit to just three points several times, but they could never get back over the hump. Owensboro rode the free throw line the last two minutes and pulled out a 45-40 win over the Cougars.
Brady Dame led McLean County with 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Travis Phillips was perfect from the line and had 10 points, a rebound, three assists and a steal. Jaden Arnold put up five points, grabbed the same in boards and made two steals. Andrew Brackett had three points, four rebounds, three steals and two each in assists and blocks. Tyler Larkin had three points and three boards. Bryce Durbin hit both his free throws and made a block.
“We played very well again against one of the top teams in the Region,” stated Head Coach Darren Lynam. “Our defense was pretty stellar; Owensboro has only been held to 45 points or less six times over the past nine years. We just had an offensive lull late in the third quarter and that allowed them to eventually take the lead.”
The Cougars are scheduled to play in the Independence Bank Classic at the Owensboro Sportscenter on February 19 and 20. They will play Cannelton at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, they will play Edmonson County at 12:30 p.m. and Union Dugger at 7 p.m.
