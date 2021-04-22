The McLean County High School track team had two meets on the road last week with some impressive performances. The Cougars participated in an All-Comers Meet at Apollo on April 13 with six other schools. The men placed 5th and the women came in sixth. On April 15, the team competed at the Henderson County Quad Meet where the Cougar men placed 2nd and the women came in fourth.
There were 18 events scored at the Apollo All-Comers Meet. The following are the results for the men in individual events: 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy, Kadyn McElvain, Caleb Stein), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Munster, Clayton, Evans, Peercy, McElvain, Stein), Triple Jump—Elliot Evans 2nd, Braiden Davis 7th, High Jump—Braeden Peercy 3rd, Kadyn McElvain 7th, 4x400 meter relay—McLean 4th (Matthew Parham, Kadyn McElvain, Elliot Evans, Jackson Galloway, Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis, Zach Clayton, Braeden Peercy), Discus throw—Andrew Munster 6th, 1 mile run—Sawyer Ring 10th.
The results for the women in individual events are as follows: 4x400 meter relay—McLean 3rd (Ellie Troutman, Rachel Schutte, Ava Lannum, Bree Frailley, Rainy Willoughby, Harli Adkisson), 4x200 meter relay—McLean 5th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Kelsey Hodges, Bree Frailley, Harli Adkisson, Rachel Ring), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 5th (Troutman, Willoughby, Lannum, Hodges, Frailley, Adkisson, Ring), Long Jump—Rose Jones 8th.
The Cougars did very well at the Quad Meet held in Henderson last Thursday. The men placed 2nd overall with 15 events scored. The results in individual events are as follows: 300 meter hurdles—Kadyn McElvain 1st, High Jump—Braeden Peercy 1st, Kadyn McElvain 2nd, Discus Throw—Jessee Wood 1st, Andrew Munster 2nd, Chandler Moore 4th, Triple Jump—Elliot Evans 1st, Braiden Davis 3rd, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), 4x400 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Caleb Stein, Kadyn McElvain, Braiden Davis, Jackson Galloway), 4x800 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Caleb Stein, Braiden Davis, Aaron Ring, Jackson Galloway), 200 meter dash—Andrew Munster 2nd, Long Jump—Elliot Evans 3rd, Shot Put—Chandler Moore 4th, Jessee Wood 5th, Michael Woosley 7th, 800 meter dash—Jesse Jones 6th, 100 meter dash—Zach Clayton 7th, 400 meter dash—Braiden Davis 8th, 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 8th.
There were 16 events scored for the women and the Lady Cougars placed fourth. The following are the results for individual events: 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 400 meter dash—Harli Adkisson 3rd, Elora King 5th, 200 meter dash—Ava Lannum 4th, Discus Throw—Cadence Woosley 4th, Shot Put—Cadence Woosley 5th, Emily Baggett 7th, 100 meter dash—Ava Lannum 5th.
The Cougars had 11 personal records at Henderson, according to Head Coach Gary Morris. “The boys 4x100 of Munster, Clayton, Evans and Peercy were tenths of a second from breaking the school record. Chandler Moore threw four feet above his PR with a 35’5” throw in shot put. The girls turned in solid performances at both Apollo and Henderson. We have a strong middle school contingent leading us with some solid returning vets helping out. Overall, if we stay healthy and keep improving, we should see some great performances throughout the season. I am very excited about the meets ahead.”
The track team will travel to Owensboro for a meet tonight, April 22 at 5 p.m. They are scheduled to be at Muhlenberg County on April 27.
