The McLean County High School track team hosted their final meet of the 2021 season with just a few left on the road. The Cougars had Senior Night Relays at Paulsen Stadium on May 10 before ending the week at Ohio County that Saturday.
The Senior Night Relays had 11 events scored and were a great success according to Head Coach Gary Morris.
“I congratulate our boys for taking second and our girls for winning the relays! It was wonderful to watch our seniors get one last moment on our old track and none of them disappointed,” Morris said. “Emily Baggett had a personal record in discus. Jessee Wood won the final discus throw-off. Andrew Munster, Braeden Peercy and Elliot Evans made impacts in our short relays and Elliot won the triple jump. Chandler Moore had a massive PR over 90’ in the discus. Aaron Ring and Caleb Stein contributed in distance relays. Our girls had a breakthrough night with their win. It was a great night!”
The seniors were also able to participate in a boys and girls 4x50 throwers relay where McLean County placed 1st. The throwers were Chandler Moore, Jessee Wood, Andrew Munster and Emily Baggett.
The following are the results for the women in individual events: 4x100 meter relay—MC 1st (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 4x200 meter relay—MC 1st (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Bree Frailley), Long jump—Ava Lannum 1st, Rachel Schutte 3rd, Emily Baggett 4th, 4x800 meter relay—MC 2nd (Elora King, Josie Martin, Rachel Ring, Rachel Schutte), 800 meter SMR—MC 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley, Ava Lannum), 4x400 meter relay—MC 2nd (Rachel Schutte, Josie Martin, Rose Jones, Rachel Ring), Triple jump—Rainy Willoughby 2nd, Discus throw—Emily Baggett 2nd, Cadence Woosley 4th.
The following are the results for the men in individual events: 4x100 meter relay—MC 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), 4x200 meter relay—MC 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Kadyn McElvain, Braeden Peercy), Triple jump—Elliot Evans 1st, Long jump—Zach Clayton 2nd, Jackson Galloway 6th, 4x800 meter relay—MC 3rd (Jackson Galloway, Ian Nelson, Aaron Ring, Sawyer Ring), 800 meter SMR—MC 3rd (Caleb Stein, Jack Smith, Jesse Jones, Braiden Davis), 3200 meter DMR—MC 3rd (Braiden Davis, Aaron Ring, Ian Nelson, Sawyer Ring), 4x400 meter relay—MC 3rd (Jesse Jones, Jackson Galloway, Braiden Davis, Caleb Stein), High jump—Braeden Peercy 2nd, Discus throw—Jessee Wood 2nd, Andrew Munster 3rd, Chandler Moore 5th, Elliot Evans 9th.
The Cougars traveled to Ohio County for Relays on Saturday, May 15th. There were 10 events scored and the McLean County men won 1st place while the women came in third.
The following are the results in individual events for the men: 800 meter Sprint Medley—MC 1st (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), High jump—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Braeden Peercy 3rd, Discus throw—Jessee Wood 1st, Andrew Munster 3rd, Chandler Moore 4th, Michael Woosley 5th, 2000 meter run—Sawyer Ring 2nd, 300 meter dash—Kadyn McElvain 2nd, Bryce Durbin 3rd, Shot put—Jessee Wood 2nd, Chandler Moore 3rd, Michael Woosley 5th, 1600 meter Sprint Medley—MC 3rd (Braiden Davis, Jesse Jones, Jackson Galloway, Ian Nelson), 1000 meter run—Sawyer Ring 3rd, 2x600 meter relay—MC 4th (Jackson Galloway, Aaron Ring).
The following are the results in individual events for the women: 2x600 meter relay—MC 2nd (Rachel Schutte, Josie Martin), 800 meter Sprint Medley—MC 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Bree Frailley, Ava Lannum), 300 meter dash—Bree Frailley 2nd, Discus throw—Emily Baggett 2nd, Cadence Woosley 3rd, 1600 meter Sprint Medley—MC 3rd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Elora King, Josie Martin), Shot put—Cadence Woosley 3rd, Emily Baggett 5th.
The athletes also participated in several mixed events with the following results: 4x400 meter relay—MC 2nd (Rachel Schutte, Braiden Davis, Elora King, Jesse Jones), 4x200 meter relay—MC 4th (Elora King, Jack Smith, Rose Jones, Ian Nelson), 4x100 meter relay—MC 5th (Ellie Troutman, Zach Clayton, Ava Lannum, Bryce Durbin).
Next week will have the results of the All-Comers Meet at Daviess County on May 13 as well as the final regular season meet at Muhlenberg County on May 17. The Cougars participated in Regionals at Green County earlier this week and have several athletes who qualified for the state competition next month.
