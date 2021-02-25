The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is 11-4 after two more wins in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter on Feb. 20. The Cougars won 49-38 over Edmonson County before a 54-22 victory over Shawe Memorial High School out of Madison, Indiana later in the day.
The Cougars continue to lead the State in defensive average, giving up only 40.0 points per game. McLean County is still ranked fifth in the 3rd Region in the RPI poll.
The Cougars turned a back-and-forth first quarter into an advantage they maintained the rest of the game against the Wildcats. McLean County used a 10-2 scoring run in the second period to vault out to a 21-12 half time lead.
A three-pointer by Travis Phillips to start the second half extended their lead to 24-12 before Edmonson County cut the deficit to 30-23 at the end of the third quarter. The Wildcats then narrowed the gap 32-28 with 7:10 left in the final quarter before the Cougars went on a 9-2 run fueled by an Andrew Brackett dunk to take a 41-30 lead with only 2:30 left to play. McLean County then milked the clock and rode the free throw line the rest of the way for the 49-38 win.
Brady Dame led the Cougars with a double-double from 17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Andrew Brackett had 11 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Travis Phillips had 10 points, a rebound, two assists and a steal.
In their second game of the day, McLean County jumped out to a quick 8-0 lead on Shawe Memorial and took a 16-6 advantage into the first quarter break. A 13-0 second quarter led to a 29-6 halftime score as the Cougars eventually rolled to a 54-22 win over the Hilltoppers.
Jaxon Floyd led McLean County with a couple threes and a total of 14 points, two rebounds, five steals and two assists. Cruz Lee also had a couple threes with 10 points, two rebounds, three steals and an assist. Travis Phillips had nine points, two rebounds, four steals and two assists. Brady Dame had seven points, nine rebounds and three each in steals and assists. Andrew Brackett also had seven points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“We played pretty well on Saturday after not having practiced until Friday,” said Head Coach Darren Lynam. “We gained control in the second quarter against Edmonson County and really never looked back. We came out and played well early against Shawe Memorial to get control in the night cap as well. We were able to get a lot of guys playing time in the second half.”
The Cougars will travel to Whitesville Trinity tonight, Feb. 25 for a game at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.