The McLean County High School football team traveled to Morgantown to face off against Butler County on Sept. 18. The Cougars shut out the Bears in the first quarter and dominated the game on the ground to seal a 42-28 win.
Andrew Munster led the Cougars on both sides of the ball with 167 yards from 19 carries and 13 tackles. Connor Baldwin had nine tackles. Will Taylor added seven tops along with an interception and sharing a sack with Wes Wells. Wells teamed up with James Haerle for another sack.
The initial kickoff was returned by Braeden Peercy for 43 yards and the Cougar offense went right to work laying the lumber. McLean County moved the chains with consecutive runs by Baldwin, Munster, Matthew Miller and Zach Clayton before Baldwin found the end zone and followed up with the conversion to put the Cougars on the board 8-0.
The McLean County defense allowed the Bears no mercy and they ended their first series with a punt. Clayton put down 32 yards on a big run and Miller followed with a 16-yard keeper. Miller then stepped through an easy hole created by the Cougar offensive line and scored. Brodie Cline completed a conversion pass to Baldwin and McLean was up 16-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was busy on both ends of the field. An air assault by the Bears proved profitable and they scored, but the Cougars answered right back with a fighting run from Munster that ended with a twist across the goal line. Miller ran in the conversion and the score was 24-8.
After a passing touchdown by Butler, Munster busted through the line for a 28-yard run that set up Miller for another scoring play with a keeper. The Cougar defense buckled down and several Bears’ passes fell incomplete before McLean regained possession with a turnover on downs. Miller completed a 24-yard pass to Peercy in the end zone as the horn sounded to end the half with the Cougars up 36-14.
The second half had both teams scrapping and scrambling. McLean County had several notable plays. Peercy had a big kickoff return for 49 yards. Clayton defended a pass and had several first-down runs. Taylor and Wells teamed up for a sack that caused a fumble for an eight-yard loss. Baldwin had a 17-yard run spinning off defenders that helped set up Munster for the final Cougar touchdown. Cline defended a pass that fell incomplete before Haerle and Wells teamed up for a sack with a loss of three yards. Taylor then snagged an interception and McLean had possession of the ball as the game ended with a 42-28 win for the Cougars.
The Cougars will host Hopkins Central this Friday, Sept. 25 for Senior Night. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
