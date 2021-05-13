The McLean County High School baseball team split games on the road last week. The Cougars lost 10-0 at Butler County on May 7, but came back for an 11-2 victory on May 8 over Warren Central.
McLean County had a tough time generating runs last Friday against the Bears. Will Logsdon led the Cougars with two hits in three at bats.
Grant Lovell took the loss for McLean County. The right-hander surrendered four runs on two hits over four innings, striking out four and walking four.
HB Whitaker had the most chances in the field with nine. The first baseman had all nine putouts and zero errors.
The Cougars fired up the offense in the first inning against the Dragons last Saturday with two runs scored. McLean County pulled away for good with four runs in each of the third and sixth innings. A final run in the seventh gave the Cougars an 11-2 win over Warren Central.
Ayden Rice was the winning pitcher for McLean County. The hurler went four innings, allowing two runs on zero hits, striking out five and walking one. Mason Lovell threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Lovell recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for the Cougars, allowing zero runs on one hit, walking one and striking out one.
McLean County collected 12 hits on the day. Tyler Larkin went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Cougars with an RBI and two runs scored. Ayden Rice and Grant Lovell both went 2-for-4 with a double. Rice had two RBIs while Lovell had three and a run scored.
The Cougars had multiple quality-at-bats from several players and tore up the base paths with nine stolen bases in the contest. Larkin led the way with two stolen bases and Rice had three QABs. HB Whitaker, Lovell, Kamden Level and Rice each collected multiple hits for McLean County.
Kamden Level served all seven innings behind the plate and had the most chances in the field with seven. Level allowed no passed balls and had six putouts, one assist and zero errors.
The Cougars will be on the road to Hopkins Central tonight, May 13 for a game at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will host Apollo on Friday at the same time.
