Years managing football:
4 years high school, 1 year middle school
Who is your favorite teacher?
Coach Hicks, because he has pushed me to become the young lady I am today. He is one of the best mentors I can ask for.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
That they were proud of me.
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Starting to open up with people more. The team has made me more confident.
Hobbies (other than football):
I sing at my church and I love going to Youth Group.
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Jays
