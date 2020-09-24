Years playing football:
2 years high school, 3 years middle school
Who is your favorite teacher?
Mr. Gunterman, because he has been a mentor in preparing me for the future.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
That I look like either Muhammad Ali or George Foreman
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Coming back to play high school football
Hobbies (other than football):
basketball and livestream on YouTube
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Jays all the way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.