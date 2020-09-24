Years playing football:
7 years
Who is your favorite teacher?
Mrs. Muster, because she always lets me come into her classroom and chat with her.
What is your favorite or the nicest thing a coach has said to you?
Good block, Haerle.
What is your greatest accomplishment in or because of football?
Beating Catholic in the District Championship
Hobbies (other than football):
golf and weightlifting
Jays or Dairy Freeze?
Jays for LIFE!
