The McLean County High School Lady Cougars are the 10th District Champions after a 48-26 win over the Ohio County Eagles on March 18. Alyssa Burrough was named to the All-Academic Team. Bailei Walker, Kamryn McMahon and Makena Rush-Owen were named to the All-Tournament Team.
McLean County jumped out to an early lead over the Lady Eagles and was up 14-3 by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cougars had four three-pointers in the first half while Ohio County had none and the score was 27-16 going into the locker room.
Kamryn McMahon and Natalie Patterson combined for nine assists and played very well in the first half, according to Head Coach Ryan Groves. “They were composed and didn’t try to do too much. They set up the offense and distributed the ball well. Natalie may have played her best ball of the season. She was doing a little bit of everything out there.”
Ohio County came out hot in the second half and started scoring, but the Lady Cougars stayed composed and continued to play the way they did in the first half. Bailei Walker took control offensively while Makena Rush came up big on defense with nine rebounds. Six of those were defensive rebounds which prevented the Lady Eagles from getting second chance shots.
“Makena was big for us in the second half in a way no one in the stands can see,” said Groves. “She came over and told me the defense was following her out on the floor and it was opening up the inside for Bailei. That is how far she has come in her floor awareness and understanding of the game. She said she was going to stay out on the floor more and that vision helped lead to 16 straight points from Bailei.”
McLean County had a 17-point lead at the end of the third quarter and McMahon showed great leadership going into the fourth, according to Groves. “She reminded the girls that we didn’t have to score. We had extended our lead and she knew we needed to be patient. Kam showed great knowledge in that moment and it paid off. She was focused throughout the game and quarterbacked our team like a senior should.”
Bailei Walker scored 10 points in about two minutes near the end of the game. The Lady Cougars rode the wave of offense created by Walker in the second half and ended with a 48-26 win over Ohio County.
Bailei Walker led McLean County with 22 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Natalie Patterson had 10 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kamryn McMahon scored all nine of her points from outside the arc and had four rebounds along with six assists. Makena Rush-Owen had nine rebounds, four blocks and an assist.
“The greatest thing about this win is that everyone contributed,” said Groves. “Our defense might have been the best it’s been all season. Jaci Christian, Natalie Patterson and Alyssa Burrough played lights out defense on their leading scorers, holding them to a combined nine points. Jaci has been our best on-the-ball defender all season and Nat has been a close second. This was by far Alyssa’s best defensive game and we needed that from her.”
The 10th District Champion Lady Cougars will face off against Meade County in the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter tonight, March 25. Game time is 6 p.m.
“We played focused for 32 minutes and put together our best game at the right time,” said Groves. “This time of year is when you want to be playing your best basketball.”
