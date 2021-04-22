The McLean County High School softball team fell short on the road, but won big at home last week. The Lady Cougars fell 11-1 to Hancock County in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic held at Edmonson County on April 12. McLean County then hosted Dawson Springs last Thursday and had a solid 22-1 win over the Lady Panthers. A trip to Butler County on Friday resulted in a disappointing 8-5 loss.
The Lady Cougars struggled to get things going against Hancock last week and mustered only three hits in the game. Taylor Galloway had a single, Amanda Ecton had a double and Kamryn McMahon had a triple.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for McLean County. She surrendered ten runs on 11 hits over five and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.
Claire Hudson had the most chances in the field with five. The first baseman had zero errors and all five putouts.
The Lady Cougars were back on the home dirt last Thursday and needed only 3.5 innings to claim an impressive 22-1 victory over Dawson Springs. Taylor Galloway made quick work of the first three batters, mowing them down one after the other to start the game. McLean County then got things moving right out of the gate in the first of two double-digit innings, when Kamryn McMahon doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs. The Lady Cougars went all the way through the lineup and then some, ending with 11 runs in the first inning.
Both teams scored one run in the second before the McLean County defense shut the Lady Panthers down again with three quick groundouts in the top of the third. The Lady Cougar bats got hot again starting with a long ball by Sarah Linville. McLean County went down the order and back again, plating 10 more runs before the defense took the field for the last time that night.
A double play from a sweet snag caught by second baseman Taylor Galloway to shortstop Amber Willis coming in to cover second started what would be the final half inning. A groundout to Galloway made it official and the game was called at 22-1 in favor of the Lady Cougars.
Sarah Linville wasted no opportunities at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in five RBIs as well as returning home to score four times. Linville had a double, a home run and a single on the night.
Taylor Galloway pitched McLean County to victory. The hurler went one inning, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking none. Addison Horn threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Cougars saw the ball well, racking up 11 total hits in the game. Linville, Horn, McMahon, Galloway and Amanda Ecton each managed multiple hits for McLean County.
Friday’s game against Butler County was a heartbreaker for the Lady Cougars. The game was tied at three in the bottom of the fifth, but a late score gave the Lady Bears the 8-5 win.
Taylor Galloway led things off in the pitcher’s circle for McLean County. She went five and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and striking out two. Amber Willis threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Cougars will host Ohio County tonight, April 22 and be on the road to face Hancock County again on Friday. Both games begin at 5:30 p.m.
