The McLean County High School soccer team opened their season with a 10-3 win over Butler County on Sept. 8. Brilee Owens led the scoring with four goals. Jalee Pinkston had two goals and one assist. Crissy Markwell also scored two goals. Abigail Humphrey had a goal and an assist. Kyndal Daugherty scored one goal while Maddie McKittrick had two assists. Jayden Howard allowed three goals and had five saves.
“For only having a week and a half of practice, the girls played extremely well,” Head Coach Ricky Humphrey said.
Russellville came to visit the Lady Cougars in Calhoun last Thursday. It was a defensive battle for most of the night with neither team able to break through for a goal. Late in the second half, the Lady Cougars had a hand ball in the penalty box. That proved to be the difference as McLean County fell to Russellville 1-0.
On Saturday morning, the team traveled to district rival and region favorite Ohio County. The Lady Eagles made quick work of the Lady Cougars with an 11-0 shutout. “We played well, we were just overpowered by a more experienced team,” Humphrey said.
The Lady Cougars will play at Muhlenberg County tonight, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. McLean County will host Breckinridge County on Saturday with kickoff at 1 p.m.
