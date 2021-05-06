The McLean County High School softball team had a big 20-10 victory at home against Hopkinsville on April 27. The Lady Cougars had several players contributing to the win in the high scoring affair.
Hopkinsville got four runs in first inning, but the McLean County defense held them to none in the second before an explosion of 10 runs for the home team got them off and running. Keeley Cox got on base with a walk before a single to left field by Kaleigh Miller sent her all the way to third. Olivia Baird was walked and Sarah Atherton went in as a courtesy runner for catcher Kaleigh Miller. Taylor Galloway then singled on a 2-0 count, scoring three runs from Cox, Atherton and Baird to put the Lady Cougars on the board.
A double by Sarah Linville scored Amber Willis before Addison Horn had a ground ball that allowed Kamryn McMahon to sneak home on an error. Claire Hudson then singled to left field and Linville crossed the plate. The Lady Cougars went back to the top of the lineup with Keeley Cox who bunted on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Horn. Hudson then went home on another error while Cox advanced to third. Miller had a sacrifice fly to center that plated Cox before Baird got on base again with a walk. Galloway then wrapped up the inning with a double that scored Baird for a total of 10 runs.
The Lady Tigers scored two and the home team brought in four runs in each of the next two innings. Hopkinsville plated two more in the top of the fifth and then both teams had a three-up and three-down scenario before the Lady Cougars stepped up to the plate again in the bottom of the sixth.
Four consecutive balls gave Cox a jog to first base before Miller went all the way to third off a bunt and sent Cox home. A hard ground ball to first base by Galloway gave Miller a ticket home for the final run on the night, sealing the win 20-10 in favor of McLean.
Taylor Galloway went 4-for-4 at the plate with three singles and a double, chalking up eight RBIs to lead the Lady Cougars. Kaleigh Miller, Sarah Linville, Amber Willis, Keeley Cox and Olivia Baird all had multiple quality-at-bats for McLean County. The Lady Cougars had 10 total team hits on the night.
Defensively, the Lady Cougars were led by Miller and Willis who both had the most chances in the field with four, all putouts with zero errors. Miller served all six innings behind the plate and allowed no passed balls.
Galloway earned the win for McLean County. The righty went six innings, allowing ten runs on 11 hits, striking out four and walking one.
Head Coach Brad Baird was very proud of the team effort. “The girls played with a lot of effort and energy. We had great at bats throughout the lineup. Taylor had a great game hitting and pitching. Kaleigh Miller was exceptional catching after playing outfield all season. We are getting better every game.”
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Hopkinsville tonight, May 6 for a game at 6 p.m. McLean County will host Butler County on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
