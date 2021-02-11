The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team had a strong week with two big victories to round out a six-game winning streak. The Lady Cougars redeemed themselves with a 58-53 win over Hancock County on the Lady Hornet’s home court on Feb. 1. A nail-biter last Saturday at home against Owensboro went into double overtime before the Lady Cougars pulled off a 50-46 win on Senior Night.
The game at Hancock County was a rematch from the Lady Cougar’s season opener when they lost to the Lady Hornets 51-48 in the All “A” tournament. The entire game was a back and forth affair with neither team managing to gain a significant advantage. McLean County was down by one at the end of the first quarter, but pulled ahead 26-21 at the half.
The Lady Cougars found themselves trailing by one again at the end of the third quarter and the final minutes were a battle of wills. The Lady Hornets had no answer for Makena Rush-Owen inside and McLean County had the biggest lead of the game, 52-46 with four minutes left. After Rush-Owen fouled out, Hancock County tied the game up with 1:13 to play.
Taylor Galloway made one of the biggest shots of the night to put McLean on top 54-53 with a rebound and put-back off her own miss with only 27 seconds left. “She continues to come up big for us in key situations and I’m so proud of her for that,” stated Head Coach Ryan Groves.
Natalie Patterson then extended the lead with nothing but the bottom on two big free throws. Alyssa Burrough sank two foul shots to seal the victory 58-53 in favor of McLean County.
Burrough came to play, according to Groves and was perfect from the line, leading the Lady Cougars with triple threes and a total of 15 points, a rebound and a steal. “She’s capable of putting up numbers like that on any given night and it was huge for us.”
Makena Rush-Owen had 13 points, five rebounds and a steal. Bailei Walker knocked down her first three of the season and had 11 points, eight boards, two assists, two blocks and a steal.
“I’ve been trying to get her to shoot more outside shots because she has the capability to do that and we need her to,” said Groves.
Natalie Patterson was 6-for-6 from the foul line and had eight points, three rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Taylor Galloway had five points, seven rebounds, a steal and an assist.
“It was a total team effort and I continue to be so proud of how unselfish this team is,” Groves said. “These girls just want to win. When we need someone to step up, it always seems to be someone different and that is a testament to who these young ladies are.”
The first half against Owensboro was “probably the ugliest basketball we have played this season. We were not focused or ready to play,” shared Groves. The Lady Cougars were down 24-9 at the half, but came alive and started attacking the basket inside, outscoring the Lady Red Devils 17-5 in the third period to narrow the gap to just three.
McLean County was trailing by four with less than two minutes in the game, but a spin-move at the basket by Bailei Walker followed by two clutch free throws by Alyssa Burrough tied the game at 35 and sent it into extra minutes. An old-fashioned three by Makena Rush-Owen gave the Lady Cougars their first lead since early in the first quarter. A runner from Kamryn McMahon and two successful foul shots by Rush-Owen put McLean up by three with only eight seconds left, but a long shot at the buzzer by Owensboro sent the game into a second overtime.
Walker grabbed a board for a basket and Burrough came through with a couple more free throws with less than a minute to play. Burrough then assisted Rush-Owen to give McLean a five-point lead with only 12 seconds left, but Owensboro snuck in another basket. A final foul shot by Walker sealed the win 50-46 for the Lady Cougars.
Makena Rush-Owen and Bailei Walker each led McLean with 17 points. Rush-Owen had a double-double with an impressive 20 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
“Makena came up huge for us,” said Groves. “She took control of the boards and was able to get to the foul line. She scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and overtimes. We’ve been waiting for her to have a game like this all season. Hopefully, she can continue to build off of this and be the force we know she can be.”
Walker also had a big three-pointer in her 17 points along with six rebounds and a block.
“Bailei had a good second half and made a couple of tough baskets under the goal,” Groves said.
Kamryn McMahon had another huge night on the boards with 12 on the night. She scored seven of her eight points in the second half and overtimes along with three assists, a steal and a block in the game.
“She’s been rebounding well from the guard position and it’s really helped us control the boards as a team the last several games,” Groves said.
Alyssa Burrough was perfect from the line with some big free throws. She had four points, four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
“It was a high pressure situation and she was able to keep her composure and knock them down when we needed her to,” stated Groves.
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Daviess County tonight, Feb. 11 to take on the Lady Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
