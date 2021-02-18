The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team is now 8-3 after amassing two more victories on the road last week. The Lady Cougars won 48-38 over Logan County on Feb. 8 and beat Daviess County 58-38 last Saturday.
McLean County got off to a slow start against the other Lady Cougars from Logan County, trailing by a single point at the end of the first two quarters. The halftime score was 22-21. The second half was a different story offensively and McLean County outscored Logan 17-4 to pull ahead 38-26 by the end of the third period. Our Lady Cougars went on to secure the win 48-38.
Bailei Walker had 14 of her 20 points in the second half and Makena Rush-Owen was a force on the boards again with a game high of 16.
“Makena has really picked us up by cleaning up around the basket,” said Head Coach Ryan Groves. “She is not giving the other team very many second chance opportunities and that is something a lot of teams rely on.”
Walker was perfect from the line and led McLean County with those 20 points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Rush-Owen had eight points, three steals, two assists and two blocks to go along with her double-digit rebounds. Kamryn McMahon also had eight points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block. Natalie Patterson had seven points, a rebound, two assists and a steal.
“We still struggled defensively in the second half by not being in good defensive position which led to them shooting 18 free throws and making 10 of those,” Groves said. “We can’t continue to put teams on the line late in games, especially when we have a lead. This is something we need to get better at going into the final stretch of the season.”
The Lady Cougars had a nine-point lead over Daviess County by the end of the first quarter and stretched their legs for the remainder of the game, increasing their advantage each period. McLean County was up 31-22 at the half and held the Lady Red Devils off the rim entirely for the final five minutes of play to seal the 58-38 victory.
“This was by far our most complete game of the season,” shared Groves. “The girls came ready to play from the get-go. It’s been awhile since we’ve started a game strong and we definitely needed it.”
Bailei Walker had her best all-around game of the season and led the Lady Cougars with 24 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block while shooting 80% from the line. “I was proud of the way Bailei finished around the basket,” Groves said. “She wasn’t rushing her shots today, was going up strong and getting to the foul line.”
Makena Rush-Owen had nine points, 19 rebounds and two blocks.
“Makena was a beast on the boards again and I’m so proud of her,” said Groves. “She had 10 defensive rebounds and if we can get that from her consistently then we will be sitting good going forward.”
Alyssa Burrough had another good game, according to Groves. Burrough put up triple threes along with four rebounds, three assists and a steal. “Alyssa’s confidence is growing and she is knocking down big shots for us at the right time.”
Jaci Christian had seven points, two rebounds and three steals. “I was really proud of Jaci. Daviess backed off of her in the second half and I told her to take advantage. She stepped up and knocked down a big three for us. Jaci is very capable of knocking down that shot.”
Natalie Patterson was perfect from the line and also had seven points in the game. Patterson added two rebounds and four assists.
Kamryn McMahon had five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. “Kamryn has been our rock this season,” said Groves. “She didn’t score, but she is the glue that keeps us together. She is a great facilitator and sees the floor so well. Teams are starting to concentrate more on her and are trying to keep the ball out of her hands, and that just shows how much respect she’s gained from opposing teams.”
Coach Groves is pleased with the team’s progress this season. “The girls seem to buy into what we are asking them to do more and more each day. We are getting better defensively and hopefully we can peak at the right time. We have a tough road to end the season with matchups against some of the better teams in the state.”
The Lady Cougars have an important matchup against Ohio County tonight, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game will get the number one seed and an automatic bid to the Region. McLean County will travel to Owensboro for a game on Friday at 7 p.m.
