The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team stacked up wins at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars bested Lyon County 46-40 on Jan. 21 and hosted Crittenden County for a victory on Jan. 23.
McLean County got out front early and had more than doubled the points of the Lady Lyons by the half with a score of 32-15.
“Kamryn McMahon got us going offensively by knocking down the open three and driving a few times to get an and-one,” said Head Coach Ryan Groves. “McMahon scored all of her points in the first half and “really was the driving force.”
The second half was a different ballgame, according to Groves. As expected, the game became very physical and Lyon County started making a comeback.
“I wanted to see how we would respond,” Groves said. “Natalie Patterson came up big for us scoring eight of her 14 points in the third quarter. Natalie sees the floor so well. She was able to read the defense and drive the lane several times for the left-handed floater.”
The Lady Lyons held McLean to only two points in the final quarter with the team being short-handed when Makena Rush fouled out early and Bailei Walker played with four fouls of her own. But the Lady Cougars held on for the 46-40 win.
Kamryn McMahon had a couple three-pointers and led McLean County with 15 points, four each in rebounds and assists along with seven steals. Natalie Patterson had 14 points, seven boards and three steals. Taylor Galloway had seven points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist. Bailei Walker put up six points, grabbed eight rebounds, made three steals, an assist and a block.
“Our defense did a really good job on their best player by holding her to only five points for the game,” said Groves. “I was really proud of the way the girls were able to hang on in such a tough environment. It was a good win for our team, especially since we only have seven players at the moment.”
The Lady Cougars were able to pick up a game against the current 2nd Region All “A” Champions, the Crittenden County Lady Rockets last Saturday afternoon. McLean County was trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, but snuck out front by the same at the half, 23-19.
Crittenden County narrowed the gap to a single point to start the final period with a score of 34-33. The Lady Cougars turned it up in the fourth and finished off with a 52-43 victory.
Bailei Walker finally found her outside touch, according to Coach Groves. Walker had 16 of her 22 points in the second half with 12 of those in the fourth quarter. “We’ve been telling her all season she needs to be confident in taking the 10-12 footer because she can make it and some teams will give her that shot. She settled down in the second half and started knocking down those open opportunities. That was big for us and even bigger for her confidence going forward.”
Walker led McLean in scoring with 22 and also had seven rebounds, four assists, an assist and a block. Kamryn McMahon had 13 points, three rebound, five assists, a steal and a block. Makena Rush-Owen had nine points, eight rebounds, four blocks and a steal. Natalie Patterson had five steals, four assists and three rebounds in the game.
“This was a total team effort,” said Groves. “We did a great job getting back in defensive transition and we did an excellent job of being patient with the ball offensively. I believe this was the best overall game we have played thus far and that’s all you can ask for. It shows we are improving.”
The Lady Cougars are back on the road again tomorrow, Jan. 29 with a 6 p.m. game against Muhlenberg County. The team will travel to Hopkinsville on Saturday for a matchup with the Lady Tigers at 1:30 p.m.
