The McLean County High School softball team ended their regular season on the road last week. The Lady Cougars lost 16-1 at Trinity on May 24 before a high-scoring affair at Owensboro the following night with McLean coming up short 16-11. The final game was a 4-2 loss at Grayson County on May 27.
Whitesville Trinity got off to a big start last Monday, scoring seven and eight runs in the first two innings. The Lady Cougars could not get the bats going and ultimately fell 16-1 in just three innings. Amanda Ecton knocked a double to left field and scored the only run.
Taylor Galloway started the game and took the loss for McLean County. She pitched one inning, allowing eight runs on four hits, walking one and striking out none. Sarah Johnson pitched an inning in relief out of the bullpen. She allowed eight runs on five hits, walking two and striking out zero.
Six RBIs and a homerun from Kamryn McMahon still wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars fell to Owensboro 16-11 last Tuesday. McLean County fired up the offense in the first inning. Taylor Galloway got on base and Emma Miller went in as a courtesy runner. Miller then advanced to second on a wild pitch before Sarah Linville gave her an opening for third with a single. McMahon came to the plate and watched two strikes and a ball go by before swinging with a homer to left field that cleared the bases and chalked up three RBIs.
The McLean County defense kept the game tied at three in the bottom of the second inning. A grounder to first was scooped up by Claire Hudson and thrown home to catcher Kaleigh Miller for the final out before the Lady Cougar offense took off again.
McLean County tallied five runs in the third inning, powered by RBIs from Shelby Atherton and Olivia Baird. The Lady Cougars plated three more runs in the fourth to give them an 11-4 advantage, but Owensboro scored nine to take the lead. McLean County couldn’t muster up any more runs and the Lady Red Devils sealed the win 16-11.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. Galloway went five innings, allowing 12 runs on 11 hits and walking zero.
McLean County scattered eight hits in the game. Sarah Linville went 4-for-4 at the plate with a triple to right field that pushed in two RBIs. Linville stole two bases and crossed the plate three times. McMahon had a double in addition to the long ball with six total RBIs and two runs scored.
The Lady Cougars ended their regular season at Grayson County last Thursday. McLean County found itself down 3-0 with already two outs in the top of the sixth. Addison Horn then singled with a fly to center field that scored Emma Miller and Sarah Linville to put the first points on the board, but it ultimately was not enough as the game ended 4-2 in favor of the other Lady Cougars.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for McLean County. The righty went six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out six and walking zero.
Galloway also led the Lady Cougars at the plate with two hits in three at bats, including a double to left field. Claire Hudson also knocked a double with a fly to center.
Catcher Kaleigh Miller served the entire game behind the plate, allowing no passed balls and had the most chances in the field with seven. All seven were putouts with zero errors.
McLean County participated in the 10th District Tournament at Ohio County earlier this week on Monday.
