The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team hosted Warren Central High School on March 4. The Lady Cougars are now 9-6 for the season after falling to the Lady Dragons 58-44.
Kamryn McMahon knocked down a three-pointer to start the game and Makena Rush-Owen followed with a rebound and no-look twist under the basket for two more. The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle that ended 13-13.
McLean County then fell behind by 12 before going on a 13-0 run. McMahon assisted Natalie Patterson with a three before Patterson assisted Alyssa Burrough for a basket to give the Lady Cougars the lead by one, but the first half ended with Warren Central up 29-28.
“I was proud of the way we fought back to end the first half,” shared Head Coach Ryan Groves. “That’s what’s great about this team. They never give up. We were short-handed with not having Bailei Walker and Maria Blades and it hurt us, but everyone stepped up when their number was called.”
McLean County fell behind again in the second half and struggled to keep it within ten. McMahon assisted Burrough with a three from the corner to make it 46-36, but the Lady Dragons eventually sealed the win 58-44 over the Lady Cougars.
Makena Rush-Owen led McLean County with a double-double from 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Kamryn McMahon had nine points, six rebounds and the same in assists along with a steal. Natalie Patterson had seven points, four boards, two assists, a steal and a block.
“The second half we lost our legs a little bit and it hurt us on both ends of the floor. We missed shots we normally make and we were a little fatigued on the defensive end. But I was really happy with the way our bench played,” said Groves. “A lot of ladies who hadn’t got a lot of playing time at the varsity level so far this season had to be ready and they were.”
Breanna Frailley filled in the starting role for Walker and did a very good job on the boards, according to Groves. Frailley had a basket, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. “Bree has come a long way this season with her confidence and I’m very proud of her for being willing to step out of her comfort zone at times to help our team.”
Amanda Ecton had four points and three rebounds in the game. “Amanda gave us some really good minutes as well,” Groves said. “She was able to score when we really needed to put some points on the board. She hasn’t gotten a lot of varsity time this year, but what she showed me when her number was called really boosts my confidence in her going forward.”
The Lady Cougars have had a tough schedule the past couple of weeks and are using it to prepare for the postseason. “We want to play the best at the end of the season,” said Groves. “We know we are playing for a district title and are in the regional tournament so we want to be as prepared as possible.”
McLean County will host Henderson County for their final regular season game tonight, March 11. The Lady Cougars will take on the Lady Colonels at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.