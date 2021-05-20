The McLean County High School softball team played six games in five days last week with only one day off. The Lady Cougars fell 8-3 at home against Muhlenberg on May 10 before coming back strong for a solid 21-6 victory at Dawson Springs on Tuesday. The varsity team traveled to Webster County for a doubleheader last Thursday, falling 15-0 and 12-2. McLean County then won 11-7 at Warren Central before ending the busy week at home with a hard-fought battle, coming up just shy against Grayson County 15-14.
The game against the Lady Mustangs was fairly evenly matched through the first five innings and tied at three when Muhlenberg County busted out five runs in the sixth. Three home runs in the game made the difference for the visiting team and helped them seal the 8-3 win over McLean.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. Galloway lasted five and a third innings, allowing 11 hits and eight runs while striking out one and walking one.
McLean County tore up the base paths, scoring 21 runs on just seven hits in the big win on the road over the Lady Panthers last Tuesday. The game was tied at two to start the second inning before the Lady Cougars got the bats hot and scored all five runs after two outs. Keeley Cox hit a dinger to left field and rounded the bases, scoring three RBIs.
McLean County kept up the momentum, plating multiple runs each period at bat before ending the game in just four and a half innings with a 21-6 win. Nearly every player on the team had multiple quality at bats and the Lady Cougars had 10 stolen bases in the game with Amanda Ecton leading the pack with four.
Bailey Forker and Amber Willis led McLean County at the plate. Forker went 2-for 4 with a run scored. Willis was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. Claire Hudson had a double, two hard hit balls and an impressive five quality at bats.
Sarah Johnson earned the win for the Lady Cougars. The right-hander allowed two hits and one run over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking three. Johnson also made several outs with some good snags on the mound.
Amber Willis started the game for McLean County. She allowed two hits and five runs over one and one-third innings, striking out three and walking three.
The varsity team struggled to put runs on the board in the doubleheader against Webster County last Thursday, falling 15-0 and 12-2.
Taylor Galloway took the first loss for the Lady Cougars. She went two and two-thirds innings, allowing ten runs on six hits.
The second game looked a little brighter for McLean when Sarah Linville doubled in the first inning, scoring two runs. But that would be the only runs for the Lady Cougars. Linville led with two hits in two at bats.
Galloway also took the next loss on the night. The righty lasted three innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out one and walking zero.
McLean County clinched the lead for good in the end to defeat Warren Central 11-7 on Friday. The Lady Cougars were down by one to start the final inning when they came alive to score five runs and then held the Lady Dragons off the plate entirely to seal the victory.
Taylor Galloway earned the win for McLean County. The pitcher surrendered six runs on eight hits over six and a third innings, striking out ten. Amber Willis threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Cougars saw the ball well, racking up 13 hits in the game. Claire Hudson and Kamryn McMahon both led with three hits. Hudson had two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. McMahon had a double, three RBIs and a run. Shelby Atherton had a double, an RBI and two runs. Taylor Galloway had a triple and scored once.
Catcher Kaleigh Miller served behind the plate all seven innings. She allowed zero passed balls and had the most chances in the field with thirteen.
McLean County fought hard but fell just short to Grayson County 15-14 last Saturday. The game was knotted up at two after the first inning and both teams exchanged the lead in the back-and-forth game. The Lady Cougars notched five runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Kaleigh Miller and Sarah Linville, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for McLean County. The righty lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing ten hits and ten runs while striking out one and walking zero.
Sarah Johnson started the game for the Lady Cougars. The pitcher surrendered five runs on four hits over two and a third innings, striking out one.
McLean County racked up 12 hits in the game. Amber Willis and Taylor Galloway each collected three hits to lead the Lady Cougars. Willis scored four runs while Galloway had an RBI and one run. Sarah Linville had a single and a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Kamryn McMahon had two singles, an RBI and a run.
The Lady Cougars will host Hancock County tonight, May 20 before traveling to Hopkins Central on Friday. Both games will begin at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will host Apollo on Saturday with the first pitch at 11 a.m.
