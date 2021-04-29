The McLean County High School softball team dropped two at home and two on the road last week. The Lady Cougars fell 16-3 to Whitesville Trinity at home on April 19 before losing 10-0 at Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. McLean County hosted the Lady Eagles on April 22 with a narrow miss, falling 8-7. The week ended with an 11-1 loss at Hancock County.
The Lady Cougars were down 6-0 in the bottom of the fifth, but made a big effort to stay in it with three runs scored. Taylor Galloway singled on a fly to right field, scoring Keeley Cox to put McLean on the board. Kamryn McMahon then knocked a double to center that plated Galloway and Sarah Linville. However, Trinity scored 10 more late in the game to put it away 16-3.
Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. The pitcher surrendered 16 runs on 15 hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
McMahon went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean County. She had a single, two doubles and two RBIs.
The Lady Cougars could not get the bats going against Muhlenberg County and lost 10-0. Sarah Linville went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles to lead McLean County.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. The righty surrendered ten runs on 12 hits over five and a third innings, walking one.
McLean County stayed in it until the end, but Ohio County pulled away late in an 8-7 victory last Thursday. The Lady Cougars shut the Lady Eagles down with a double play in the top of the first. Center fielder Kamryn McMahon snagged a fly ball and got it to Taylor Galloway on the mound who sent it to third baseman Sarah Linville for the double play.
McLean County then got things going at the plate with a single from McMahon that scored Keeley Cox and Linville. Claire Hudson moved the runners around with a double before Addison Horn scored McMahon with a single. Kaleigh Miller then knocked a shot to center field that sent Hudson home.
The Lady Cougars were up 6-1 to start the fourth inning, but the game was soon tied at seven with Ohio County batting in the top of the seventh. The Lady Eagles tripled with two outs, scoring one run to seal the win 8-7 for Ohio County.
Despite the loss, McLean County scattered 13 hits in the game. Sarah Linville, Addison Horn, Kaleigh Miller, Kamryn McMahon and Taylor Galloway each managed multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Linville went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead McLean County.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. The righty lasted all seven innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs while striking out one.
McLean County got things started in the first inning at Hancock County. Claire Hudson’s sacrifice fly scored one run by Taylor Galloway. The Lady Hornets jumped ahead in the second inning, but the Lady Cougars shut them down in the third with a double play. A hit to pitcher Galloway gave her a fielder’s choice which she sent to third baseman Sarah Linville. Linville then shot it to Amber Willis at second base for the double play. Hancock County finished off with a few more runs for the 11-1 win over McLean.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for the Lady Cougars. Galloway allowed eight hits and six runs over five and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Galloway also led McLean County with two hits in three at bats. She had a double in the first and a single in the fifth inning. Sarah Linville also had a double in the sixth.
The Lady Cougars will take a trip to Ohio County tonight, April 29 to have another run at the Lady Eagles. The first pitch will be at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will host Dawson Springs on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
