The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team might have begun and ended last week with a couple of tough losses, but a 53-48 win over Ohio County at home on Feb. 26 gave the Lady Cougars the number one seed in the 10th District and an automatic bid to the Regional tournament for the very first time. McLean County fell 67-48 to McCracken County last Tuesday and lost 58-35 to Marshall County on Feb. 27. The Lady Cougars got behind early and were down by 10 at halftime against the Lady Mustangs. McLean County had a good third quarter response and cut into the lead several times, but just couldn’t get over the hump and fell to McCracken 67-48. Makena Rush-Owen led with a double-double from 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. “Makena came to play and this was her best game all season,” said Head Coach Ryan Groves. “She had to battle against several six-footers and she more than held her own. She kept us in the game as much as possible and I am so proud of the way she pushed herself. To end up with 15 points and 16 rebounds against that team while shooting 67% from the floor just shows that she is one of the best players in our Region.” Bailei Walker had 10 points, five rebounds and two assists. Kamryn McMahon had triple threes and a total of eight points, three rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. The Lady Cougars hosted Ohio County for a high-stakes contest last Friday. Both teams came to the court with an 8-4 record and the game would decide the top seed in the District. Coach Groves was pleased with the way the team started. “We were patient on offense and aggressive defensively, getting into the correct positions most of the time. We wanted to take away their outside shooting and I felt our defensive pressure did just that.” After a tight first quarter, a couple three-pointers by Bailei Walker and Kamryn McMahon jump-started the Lady Cougars to pull away by 13 points. McLean County was up 30-22 at the half and came out of the locker room with another three by Walker to get them rolling again. Jaci Christian scrambled on the floor for a loose ball and immediately pushed it out to Alyssa Burrough who went on a half-court jaunt for a successful jumper to end the third quarter 46-35. The first six and a half minutes of the final quarter were scoreless for the Lady Cougars as Ohio County cut that 11-point lead to only two. Natalie Patterson stepped up and knocked down maybe the biggest shot of the night, according to Groves, when she hit a big three to stop their momentum. That put McLean back on top by five and Patterson added two huge free throws with only 47 seconds left to extend the lead even more. McMahon then netted a couple foul shots to seal the important win 53-48 for the Lady Cougars. Bailei Walker had one of her best overall games of the season and was perfect from the line, leading McLean with a double-double from 24 points, 12 rebounds, three each in steals and blocks along with two assists. “She came out with confidence, was focused, took what the defense gave her and knocked down shots in rhythm. This is huge for her and our team going forward,” said Groves. Makena Rush-Owen was also perfect from the line and had another big night on the boards with 12 on top of putting up 15 points for a double-double and adding three each in assists and blocks. “She was a force defensively on the inside and helped keep Ohio County from getting very many second chance shots,” Groves said. Natalie Patterson had big moments in key points of the game, according to Groves. “She had a couple of big steals, three boards, and an assist but she had all five of her points when we needed someone to step up and stop Ohio County’s run. This was a big time moment and I am so proud of her.” Kamryn McMahon had seven points, four rebounds and three assists. Alyssa Burrough had a basket, a board, two assists and a steal. “Going into this game we knew what was at stake,” said Groves. “Getting that automatic bid takes so much pressure off of you because you know you’re in the Regional tournament no matter what. Getting the number one seed has been one of our goals all season and we are so proud to achieve that goal. This was a total team effort and everyone contributed. I couldn’t be more happy for these young ladies.” McLean County fell behind early against the Lady Marshals last Saturday and just couldn’t recover. Marshall County took the win 58-35. Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with 16 points, six rebounds and a steal. Makena Rush-Owen was perfect from the line with eight points, six rebounds and three blocks. Kamryn McMahon had five points and the same in boards along with four assists and a steal. Referring to the losses last week, Coach Groves commented, “Playing tough teams helps you be better prepared for postseason play and that’s what we are working towards right now.” The Lady Cougars will host Warren Central tonight, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. McLean County will be on the road to Meade County and Bowling Green the next two games.
