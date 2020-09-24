The McLean County High School soccer team started their week at Breckinridge County on Sept. 14. The Lady Tigers struck first on a corner kick early in the game. Both teams were then locked in a defensive battle from that point on with no more goals scored. Breckinridge County sealed the win 1-0.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Muhlenberg County for a district game last Thursday. McLean County played well defensively despite trailing 3-0 at the half. After a penalty kick by the Lady Mustangs made it 4-0, one of McLean County’s players suffered a season-ending injury with 20 minutes left to play. Both coaches agreed to terminate the game at that point.
On Saturday, McLean County returned to action against Breckinridge County and hosted the Lady Tigers at Paulsen Stadium. Breck came out firing, taking an early 3-0 lead. After a four-game scoreless streak, the Lady Cougars found the back of the net when Abigail Humphrey took an assist from Crissy Markwell and made it count.
The Lady Tigers scored four more times in the second half, but McLean County answered back with three goals of their own. Humphrey scored a penalty kick after a handball and netted her third goal of the game with another assist from Crissy Markwell for the hat trick. Maddie McKittrick then stole a pass and fired a 25-yard shot into the bottom corner of the goal. Breckinridge County took the win 7-4.
“We are continuing to get better each week and working toward the district tournament,” shared head coach Ricky Humphrey.
McLean County will host Apollo tonight, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Owensboro High School this Saturday with kickoff at 2 p.m.
