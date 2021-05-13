The McLean County High School softball team fell at home and on the road last week. The Lady Cougars lost 17-1 against Butler County on May 7 and came up short 12-5 on May 8 at Ohio County.
McLean County fell behind early and had a tough time defensively against the Lady Bears. The Lady Cougars scored their only run in the first inning. Taylor Galloway got on base with a line drive to right field and Shelby Atherton came in to relieve the home team pitcher as a courtesy runner. Kamryn McMahon then singled on a bunt to score Atherton.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for McLean County. She went four innings, allowing 15 runs on 14 hits, striking out one and walking zero.
The Lady Cougars hit the road to Ohio County earlier on Saturday to try to beat the rain. The game was pretty evenly matched throughout the first three innings, but the Lady Eagles pulled away mid-game to seal the win 12-5.
McLean County got things moving in the first inning when Kamryn McMahon singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run by Keeley Cox. The third inning started with a single by Galloway who was relieved on base again by Cox. Sarah Linville doubled to give Cox a path home and McMahon followed with a double that cleared the way for Linville to cross the plate.
Claire Hudson sent a line drive to center field in the fourth inning and Cox went in as a courtesy runner again. A sacrifice bunt by Amanda Ecton allowed Cox to advance to second before she snuck all the way home on a passed ball and an error.
Ecton took one for the team and got on base after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning. A single by Olivia Baird then got Ecton all the way to third. Kaleigh Miller reached first on a dropped third strike, allowing Ecton to score the final run for the Lady Cougars.
Taylor Galloway took the loss for McLean County. Galloway went six innings, allowing 12 runs on 12 hits while striking out two and walking two.
The Lady Cougars had eight hits in the game. McMahon went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead McLean County with a double and two RBIs.
Addison Horn had the most chances in the field with seven. The shortstop had six putouts, one assist and zero errors.
The Lady Cougars will be on the road to Webster County tonight, May 13 for a varsity double-header beginning at 5:30 p.m. McLean County will be at Warren Central on Friday before hosting Grayson County this Saturday at 2 p.m. The seniors will be recognized at home on May 17 before the game against Owensboro. The first pitch is at 5:30 p.m.
