The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team ended their regular season with a 52-36 win on the road at Union County. The Lady Cougars finished with a 16-11 record on the season.
McLean County jumped out to a 15-9 lead by the end of the first quarter and went to the locker room with a 24-15 advantage. The Lady Cougars nearly doubled their score in the third period while holding the Lady Braves to only 10 points. McLean County ended the game with a 52-36 win over Union County.
Bailei Walker led the Lady Cougars with a double-double from 16 points, 10 rebounds and a steal.
Makena Rush-Owen had nine points, 11 rebounds, a steal and an assist. Alyssa Burrough also had nine points along with an assist.
“We had solid play from the entire team,” shared head coach Arlando Johnson. “It’s the game we wanted to have as we head into district play and gives us great confidence.”
McLean County faced Ohio County earlier this week in the first round of the 10th District tournament held here at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.