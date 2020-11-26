The McLean County High School girls basketball team hosted a golf scramble at Panther Creek Golf Course on Nov. 7. The 4-man team of Andy Strehl, Joe Truitt, Carlos Baker and Ted Baker won the $400 first place prize. Local team of Curt Arnold, Bruce Pace, Connor Baldwin and Noah Baldwin won the 2nd place prize of $200 and donated it back to the girls’ program. Adam Beitter won the longest drive and Adam Locke won closest to the pin on hole #7. Ben Byers won closest to the pin on hole #15.
The scramble included 14 teams on the links that day. A Prize money and golf course fees were covered by team entry fees with 100% of all sponsor donations going directly to the basketball program. Sponsors included sponsors: Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, Muster Funeral Homes, BF Evans Ford, Helton Insurance Agency, ACE Hardware, McLean County Attorney Donna Dant, Sacramento Deposit Bank, Muhlenberg County Pharmacy, Island Dairy Freeze, Island Fitness Center, Bickett Tiling & Excavating LLC, MOJO Sports and Z’s Muffler & Auto Parts.
