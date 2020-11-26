Number Player Position Year
Varsity1 Travis Phillips Guard 12
2 Tyler Larkin Guard 11
3 Jaxson Floyd Guard 10
5 Bryce Durbin Forward 11
10 Zach Arnold Forward 12
12 Carter Riley Guard 11
15 Austin Todd Forward 12
21 Brady Dame Center/Forward 11
25 Clay Brawner Center 10
31 Tyson Howard Forward/Center 10
32 Cruz Lee Forward/Guard 10
33 Andrew Brackett Center 12
42 Jacob Hampton Center 12
JV00 Evan Ward Forward 10
2 Aidan Mason Forward 10
3 Jaxson Floyd Guard 10
4 Cruz Lee Guard 10
5 Noah Patrick Guard 10
11 Declan Scott Guard 10
22 Tyson Howard Center 10
23 Charlie Maldonado Guard 11
25 Clay Brawner Center 10
30 Brodie Cline Guard 9
42 Layson Case Center 10
Freshmen5 Brodie Cline Guard 9
10 Thomas Joe Riley Forward 9
11 Christian Osborne Forward 9
25 Sawyer Ring Forward 9
32 Brayson Smith Guard 9
40 Isaiah Algood Forward 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.