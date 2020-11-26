Number Player Position Year

Varsity1 Travis Phillips Guard 12

2 Tyler Larkin Guard 11

3 Jaxson Floyd Guard 10

5 Bryce Durbin Forward 11

10 Zach Arnold Forward 12

12 Carter Riley Guard 11

15 Austin Todd Forward 12

21 Brady Dame Center/Forward 11

25 Clay Brawner Center 10

31 Tyson Howard Forward/Center 10

32 Cruz Lee Forward/Guard 10

33 Andrew Brackett Center 12

42 Jacob Hampton Center 12

JV00 Evan Ward Forward 10

2 Aidan Mason Forward 10

3 Jaxson Floyd Guard 10

4 Cruz Lee Guard 10

5 Noah Patrick Guard 10

11 Declan Scott Guard 10

22 Tyson Howard Center 10

23 Charlie Maldonado Guard 11

25 Clay Brawner Center 10

30 Brodie Cline Guard 9

42 Layson Case Center 10

Freshmen5 Brodie Cline Guard 9

10 Thomas Joe Riley Forward 9

11 Christian Osborne Forward 9

25 Sawyer Ring Forward 9

32 Brayson Smith Guard 9

40 Isaiah Algood Forward 9

