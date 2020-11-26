Date Opponent Location Time Level
1/5 Trigg County Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/6 TBA (All A) O Catholic TBA Varsity
1/8 Louisville (Heart for Christ) Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/9 Dawson Springs Home 3 p.m./4:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/11 TBA (All A Finals) O Catholic TBA Varsity
1/14 Webster County Away 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/16 Agrigold Winter Classic (2 games) SportsCenter TBA Varsity
1/19 Ohio County, Home 6 p.m.7:30 p.m. Varsity
1/22 Hopkins County Central Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/23 Breckinridge County SportsCenter TBA Varsity
1/26 Butler County Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/28 Muhlenberg County Away 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
1/30 Crittenden County, Away 4 p.m./5:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/2 Daviess County, Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/6 Christian Consortium Home 2 p.m./3:30 p.m./5 p.m. F/JV/Varsity
2/9 Christian Fellowship, Away 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/12 Day School, Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/13 Owensboro Home 3 p.m./4:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/19 Independence Bank Classic SportsCenter TBA Varsity
2/20 Independence Bank Classic SportsCenter TBA Varsity
2/23 Grayson County, Home 6 p.m./7:30 p.m. JV/Varsity
2/25 Whitesville Away 5:30 p.m./7 p.m. JV/Varsity
