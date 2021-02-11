The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team is now ranked 4th in the 3rd Region with a 9-4 record after chalking up three more wins last week. The Cougars beat Daviess County 45-36 at home on Feb. 2. After a 63-24 win at Dawson Springs on Feb. 4, McLean County wrapped up the week with a solid 75-25 victory over the Christian Educational Consortium at home last Saturday.
Daviess County was on fire with three-pointers in the first half and the Cougars scrambled to keep up. Brady Dame made a theft and shot a running assist out front to Andrew Brackett for a dunk that got the team fired up. After a quick steal and score from Travis Phillips, Dame netted a long three at the buzzer to end the half with McLean trailing 27-20.
Jaden Arnold started the second half with another theft and fast-break assist to Phillips as the Cougars hung in there and only trailed by a basket at the end of the third quarter. Jaxon Floyd made an across-the-court assist to Dame for an alley-oop layup to tie the game 33-33 at the start of the fourth quarter. McLean County grabbed the lead for good on two free throws from Tyler Larkin with 5:00 to go. The Cougar defense only gave the Panthers one free throw the rest of the way as they outscored them 25-9 in the second half for a 45-36 win.
Travis Phillips and Brady Dame were both perfect from the line and led McLean County with 14 points each. Dame added eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Phillips had four boards, three steals and an assist. Andrew Brackett and Tyler Larkin were also 100% in free throws. Brackett had six points, four rebounds and two blocks. Larkin had four points, three rebounds and two each in steals and assists along with a block. Jaxon Floyd also had four points, two boards and two assists.
The Cougars arrived in Dawson Springs last Thursday night to find those Panthers with three starters out. Jaden Arnold hit four first-quarter threes to get the Cougars rolling as they took full advantage and had the game in control by halftime at 41-10. Most of the second half was played with a running clock and McLean County secured a 63-24 victory.
All five of the top-scoring Cougars had three-pointers as McLean was firing on all cylinders from outside the arc. Jaxon Floyd led with 14 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jaden Arnold had 12 points, a rebound and an assist. Jacob Hampton was perfect from the line and had a career high 11 points along with four rebounds. Brady Dame had a double-double from 10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals. Travis Phillips had eight points and two each in rebounds and assists.
Jaden Arnold again had a huge first quarter with 10 points against CEC at home on Saturday as McLean County built a 22-9 first quarter lead. The Cougars were again hot from long and canned 10 total three-pointers on the night. The lead expanded to 42-15 at the half and the game ended 75-25.
Arnold led the Cougars with 15 points, three rebounds, a steal and an assist. Travis Phillips was perfect from the line and had 12 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals. Brady Dame had another double-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Tyler Larkin had eight points, four boards and three each in steals and assists. Carter Riley also had eight points and a rebound.
“We had a really good week of basketball,” said Head Coach Darren Lynam. “We were able to beat Daviess County who is about three times our size. We did catch a break at Dawson Springs. They have a decent team, but had three starters out and it really hurt them.”
The Cougars will host Evansville Day on Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Owensboro on Saturday with a game starting at 4:30 p.m.
