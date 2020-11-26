Date Opponent Site Time
1/5 at Owensboro Catholic TBA 3rd Region All “A” Classic
1/7 McCracken County Home 7:30 p.m.
1/9 Graves County at Apollo 3:45 p.m. E-Gals New Year’s Shootout
1/12 at OwensboroCatholic TBA 3rd Region All “A” Classic
1/14 Union County Home 7:30 p.m.
1/16 Trinity (Whitesville) Home 6 p.m.
1/18 Ohio County Home 7:30 p.m.
1/23 Breckinridge County TBA TBA
1/25 University Heights Home 7:30 p.m.
1/28 Muhlenberg County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/1 Hancock County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/5 Meade County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/5 Owensboro Home 12:30 p.m.
2/8 Logan County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/11 Daviess County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/16 Webster County Home 7:30 p.m.
2/18 Apollo Home 7 p.m.
2/19 Owensboro Away 7 p.m.
2/23 McCracken County Away 7:30 p.m.
2/26 Marshall County Home 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.