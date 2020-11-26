Number Name Position Year

24 Laila Bell Forward Junior

5 Maria Blades Guard Sophomore

22 Hannah Bolton Guard Sophomore

3 Alyssa Burrough Guard Junior

2 Jaci Christian Guard Senior

12 Amanda Ecton Forward Junior

30 Breanna Frailley Forward Sophomore

10 Taylor Galloway Guard Senior

20 Kelsey Hodges Guard Freshman

33 Kamryn McMahon Guard Senior

13 Sarah Miller Guard Freshman

11 Natalie Patterson Guard Sophomore

45 Makena Rush-Owen Center Senior

4 Bailei Walker Forward Senior

COACHES: Ryan Groves, Head Coach; Andy Groves, Associate Head Coach; Allyson Wagner, JV Coach; Scott Morton, Freshman Coach

