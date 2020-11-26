Number Name Position Year
24 Laila Bell Forward Junior
5 Maria Blades Guard Sophomore
22 Hannah Bolton Guard Sophomore
3 Alyssa Burrough Guard Junior
2 Jaci Christian Guard Senior
12 Amanda Ecton Forward Junior
30 Breanna Frailley Forward Sophomore
10 Taylor Galloway Guard Senior
20 Kelsey Hodges Guard Freshman
33 Kamryn McMahon Guard Senior
13 Sarah Miller Guard Freshman
11 Natalie Patterson Guard Sophomore
45 Makena Rush-Owen Center Senior
4 Bailei Walker Forward Senior
COACHES: Ryan Groves, Head Coach; Andy Groves, Associate Head Coach; Allyson Wagner, JV Coach; Scott Morton, Freshman Coach
