DATE TEAM TIME OPPONENT VENUEAug. 7 Boys 8:30/9 a.m. Hancock County Away
Aug. 9 Girls 3 p.m. Webster Co. PCGC
Aug. 10 Boys/Girls 3 p.m. Dawson Springs Pennyrile
Aug. 11 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. All A Classic Windridge
Aug. 16 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro Ben Hawes
Aug. 16 Girls 4 p.m. Owensboro PCGC
Aug. 23 Girls 4 p.m. HCC MCC
Aug. 24 Boys 4 p.m. Hopkins Central MCC
Aug. 30 Girls 4 p.m. Muhlenberg County PCGC
Aug. 30 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro PCGC
Sept. 2 Girls 4 p.m. Ohio County Away
Sept. 2 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro/Hancock Western Hills
Sept. 7 Boys 4 p.m. All A Classic Away Richmond
Sept. 7 Girls 4 p.m. Owensboro Teams Ben Hawes
Sept. 13 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. PAC Pennyrile
Sept. 16 Girls 4 p.m. Webster County Providence
Sept. 20 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. HCC/Ohio County PCGC
Sept. 23 Girls 4 p.m. Muhlenberg County Away
Sept. 27 Boys 4 p.m. Whitesville Windridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.