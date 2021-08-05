DATE TEAM TIME OPPONENT VENUEAug. 7 Boys 8:30/9 a.m. Hancock County Away

Aug. 9 Girls 3 p.m. Webster Co. PCGC

Aug. 10 Boys/Girls 3 p.m. Dawson Springs Pennyrile

Aug. 11 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. All A Classic Windridge

Aug. 16 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro Ben Hawes

Aug. 16 Girls 4 p.m. Owensboro PCGC

Aug. 23 Girls 4 p.m. HCC MCC

Aug. 24 Boys 4 p.m. Hopkins Central MCC

Aug. 30 Girls 4 p.m. Muhlenberg County PCGC

Aug. 30 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro PCGC

Sept. 2 Girls 4 p.m. Ohio County Away

Sept. 2 Boys 4 p.m. Owensboro/Hancock Western Hills

Sept. 7 Boys 4 p.m. All A Classic Away Richmond

Sept. 7 Girls 4 p.m. Owensboro Teams Ben Hawes

Sept. 13 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. PAC Pennyrile

Sept. 16 Girls 4 p.m. Webster County Providence

Sept. 20 Boys/Girls 4 p.m. HCC/Ohio County PCGC

Sept. 23 Girls 4 p.m. Muhlenberg County Away

Sept. 27 Boys 4 p.m. Whitesville Windridge

