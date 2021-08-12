The McLean County High School boys’ basketball team held a combined banquet on June 21 to honor both the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 teams. The teams together amassed a two year record of 39-21 which is the best two year stretch for the boys’ basketball program since the 1982-1983 and 1983-1984 teams.
The 2019-2020 squad tied the school record for wins with 22 and won the first 3rd Region game since the 1983-1984 team as they took down highly touted Ohio County and Breckinridge County in postseason play. The 22 wins also tied the 3rd Region for most wins. Senior players honored were Logan Patterson, Jacob Clark, Brayden Bishop, Isaac Springer, Trey Englehardt, Tanner Wilkerson, Zach Mimms and Caleb Johnson. Junior players for the 2019-2020 season were: Brady Dame, Travis Phillips, Andrew Brackett, Jaden Arnold and Jacob Hampton. Managers were Armando Rodriguez and Layson Case.
The following individual awards were presented: Leadership Award — Tanner Wilkerson, Mental Attitude Award — Caleb “Bub” Johnson, Hustle Award — Zach Mimms, Assist Award — Isaac Springer, Post Pass Award — Isaac Springer, Mr. Consistency Award — Trey Englehardt, Efficiency Award — Brady Dame, Career Scoring Leader (1810 points) — Logan Patterson, Career Rebounding Leader (905 rebounds) — Logan Patterson, All Time Season 3-Point Leader (80) — Jacob Clark, Career 3-point Leader (197) — Jacob Clark, Defensive Player of the Year — Brayden Bishop.
The 2020-2021 team backed the previous historic season up with a 17-9 record and had a slightly higher winning percentage than the 2019-2020 team, despite losing 36-33 to Ohio County in the opening round of the 10th District Tournament. Senior players honored were Brady Dame, Andrew Brackett, Travis Phillips, Jacob Hampton and Gabe Whitmer. Junior players on the varsity team were Carter Riley, Bryce Durbin and Tyler Larkin. Sophomore varsity players were Jaxson Floyd, Cruz Lee, Clay Brawner, Evan Ward, Declan Scott and Noah Patrick.
The following individual awards were presented: Gabe Whitmer — Courage Award, Brady Dame — MVP, Most Assists (82), Most Points (370), Most Rebounds (225) and Most Steals (48), Travis Phillips — Best Free Throw% (76%) and Most Post Passes (146), Jacob Hampton — Mental Attitude Award, Andrew Brackett — Single Season Record for Field Goal% (65%), Most Deflections (86) and Most Charges (8), Tyler Larkin — Best Defensive Player, Jaxson Floyd — Most Improved, Cruz Lee — Varsity Newcomer of the Year and JV Player of the Year, Bryce Durbin — Grit Award, Carter Riley — Determination Award, Brodie Cline — Freshman Player of the Year.
The Cougar basketball team is expecting another stellar season this year with several returnees having varsity experience dotting the 2021-2022 roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.