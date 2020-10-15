The McLean County High School soccer team is one of only two Kentucky teams to receive national recognition from the United Soccer Coaches Association. A total of 312 soccer teams (134 boys, 178 girls) from throughout the United States have earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for exemplary performance in the classroom as a team during the previous academic year.
To qualify for the award, the team must have a minimum grade point average of 3.25 for the entire academic year. The team GPA is determined by adding every player’s GPA, then dividing by the number of players. The Lady Cougar team had a 3.51 team GPA to earn this honor.
McLean County finished up the regular season over the past couple of weeks. The Lady Cougars traveled to Owensboro High School on Oct. 3. Although the Lady Red Devils won 4-0, two of the goals given up were on penalty kicks so the game was more competitive than the final score implied. Goalie Jayden Howard had a tremendous game saving 18 shots.
The Lady Cougars were on the road again Oct. 6 to Grayson County. Grayson had a very balanced attack and was able to defeat McLean County 7-0 since our Lady Cougars were without several players due to injuries and Fall Break.
Overall, Coaches Ricky Humphrey and Cary Hicks have been pleased with the team’s progress as they enter the postseason. “When half the team is new to begin with and then there isn’t a preseason because of the COVID virus, we knew there were going to be growing pains,” shared Humphrey. “But this team bonded together quickly and we believe we are ready for the postseason.”
The Lady Cougars faced Muhlenberg County earlier this week in Greenville for the start of the 10th District Tournament.
