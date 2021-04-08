The McLean County High School track team opened their 2021 season with Spring Relays at Owensboro on March 16. The Cougar men’s team placed 2nd and the women came in sixth overall. McLean County hosted an All-Comer’s Meet on March 26. Both the men and women placed 2nd overall.
Head Coach Gary Morris was pleased with the opening meet. “We had a lot of great performances,” said Morris.
The results in individual events for the men are as follows: 800 Sprint Medley—McLean 2nd, 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy), Discus Throw—Andrew Munster 2nd, Jessee Wood 3rd, Triple Jump—Elliot Evans 3rd, Distance Medley—McLean 3rd (Aaron Ring, Braiden Davis, Jackson Galloway, Sawyer Ring), Long Jump—Elliot Evans 3rd, High Jump—Braeden Peercy 3rd, Kadyn McElvain 4th, 4x400 meter relay—McLean 4th (Zach Clayton, Kadyn McElvain, Caleb Stein, Matthew Parham), 800 meter run—Caleb Stein 6th, Shot Put—Chandler Moore 9th.
The results in individual events for the women are as follows: 4x400 meter relay—McLean 4th (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 4th (Willoughby, Troutman, Lannum, Schutte), 800 Sprint Medley—McLean 6th.
The weather was excellent for the Cougars’ first home meet this season. Both teams came in second place behind Caldwell County in the All-Comers Meet.
The results for the women are as follows: 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte, Harli Adkisson), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Ellie Troutman, Rainy Willoughby, Ava Lannum, Rachel Schutte, Harli Adkisson), 800 meter run—Rachel Schutte 2nd, Discus Throw—Cadence Woosley 3rd, 100 meter dash—Harli Adkisson 4th, Long Jump—Emily Baggett 4th, 200 meter dash—Harli Adkisson 5th, Elora King 6th, Josie Martin 7th.
The results for the men are as follows: 4x800 meter relay—McLean 1st (Matthew Parham, Sawyer Ring, Jackson Galloway, Caleb Stein, Ian Nelson, Aaron Ring), 1600 meter run—Sawyer Ring 1st, 4x400 meter relay—McLean 1st (Parham, Davis, Galloway, McElvain, Stein, Evans, Clayton), High Jump—Kadyn McElvain 1st, Triple Jump—Elliot Evans 1st, Braiden Davis 2nd, Discus Throw—Andrew Munster 1st, Jessee Wood 2nd, Chandler Moore 3rd, 4x200 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Andrew Munster, Zach Clayton, Elliot Evans, Braeden Peercy, Kadyn McElvain, Caleb Stein), 4x100 meter relay—McLean 2nd (Munster, Clayton, Evans, Peercy, McElvain, Stein), Long Jump—Jackson Galloway 3rd, 800 meter run—Aaron Ring 3rd, Ian Nelson 4th, 100 meter dash—Kadyn McElvain 4th, 200 meter dash—Michael Woosley 6th.
Coach Morris congratulated Caldwell’s teams for winning the team points. “I wish Caldwell County good luck as they move forward and hope we can run against them again this season,” said Morris.
The next track meet for the Cougars is May 4 at Muhlenberg County. Events begin at 5 p.m.
