The McLean County High School volleyball team spent last week at home. The Lady Cougars opened with a district match against Ohio County on Sept. 15. McLean County lost in three sets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20.
Claire Hudson had four solo blocks, three kills and two service aces. Madison Wilson and Meredith Free both had one kill and five assists. Ellie Alexander had two blocks and one kill. Alex Bastin had two each in kills and service aces. Kealey Underwood had two aces and four assists.
“We had a slow start with improvements in each set,”Lady Cougards Head Coach Keith Sage said. “Our passing got better, which leads to better setting allowing more opportunities for hitting kills.”
The Lady Cougars hosted Owensboro High School last Thursday and lost in three sets, 25-8, 25-14, 25-17. “Our passing was better in this match, but our setting is what held us back,” stated Sage.
Madison Wilson had one service ace, one kill, two assists and passed out an outstanding 2.4 rate. Abby Englehardt had four aces, two kills, two solo blocks and passed at a 2.3 rate. Alex Bastin had one ace, two kills and passed at a 2.2 rate. Ellie Alexander had two kills and four solo blocks. Claire Hudson had one ace, one kill and one solo block.
McLean County ended their week with a matchup against Hopkins County Central on Saturday. The Lady Cougars won in four sets, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21.
“I was so proud of our come back in the first set,” Sage said. “We were down 7 to 15 and came back to win. We dropped the second set, but came back to win the third and fourth sets.”
According to Coach Sage, Claire Hudson had a monster night with eight kills, eight solo blocks and four aces. “I have not seen a player have that kind of night in all the years I’ve been coaching at McLean County. It was a beautiful thing to watch.”
Ellie Alexander also had an outstanding night with nine kills and an excellent night of passing. Abby Englehardt had four kills and five aces. Alex Bastin had three kills and four aces. Madison Wilson had two kills, two aces and seven assists. Kealey Underwood had a solid setting night with 12 assists and three service aces.
The most outstanding defensive effort belonged to Meredith Free passing at a 2.5 rate of a possible 3.0. “One of the major reasons for our success and the win against Hopkins Central was due to Meredith Free and her being dialed in on her passing,” stated Sage.
The Lady Cougars will travel to Muhlenberg County tonight, Sept. 24 for a game at 6:30 p.m. McLean will host Whitesville Trinity on Saturday with the first serve at 3 p.m.
