The McLean County High School volleyball team opened their season on the road at Whitesville Trinity on Sept. 8. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17.
Claire Hudson had three kills and six solo blocks in the match. Abby Englehardt had three kills and one solo block. Alex Bastin had three service aces while Ellie Alexander had two kills and one solo block.
McLean County hosted Muhlenberg last Thursday for their first district match. The Lady Cougars lost in three sets, 25-16, 25-19, 25-3.
Kealey Underwood had five assists and two service aces. Madison Wilson had two assists, one kill and two aces. Claire Hudson had one kill and one solo block. Abby Englehardt had one kill and one service ace.
The team traveled back to Whitesville on Saturday to participate in the 3rd Region All “A” Classic tournament. McLean County faced off again against Whitesville Trinity and lost in two sets, 25-11, 25-15.
Madison Wilson was named the All Outstanding Game Player and Ellie Alexander made the All “A” tournament team.
“The team has a shortened season this year and with all the restrictions in the past five months, we have had little to no time to play and prepare as a team,” Lady Cougars Head Volleyball Coach Keith Sage said. “So, having six returning seniors this year gives us a solid core to build on.”
McLean County will host Owensboro High School tonight, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Cougars will have a matchup at home against Hopkins County Central on Saturday, Sept. 19 with tipoff at 3 p.m.
