The McLean County High School football team traveled to Steele Stadium to face the Owensboro Catholic Aces on Oct. 2 and ended their winning streak with a 37-0 loss. The Cougars were 3-for-3 in passing for 35 yards and had 107 rushing yards.
Andrew Munster led McLean County with 47 yards from 16 trips. Lucas Mauzy had 46 and Connor Baldwin added the other 14 yards. Munster also led the Cougars in defense with 16 tackles. Gabriel Whitmer had 10 stops and Baldwin added eight. McLean County also had three sacks from Whitmer, Will Taylor and Zach Clayton. Elijah Baldwin recovered a fumble for the Cougars.
The Aces scored on their first series and again near the end of the quarter. Munster then fired up the Cougar defense with a stop in the backfield for a loss of six. Braeden Peercy and Connor Baldwin made some quick tackles on receivers, but the air assault by the Aces was successful again and they were up 21-0 early in the second quarter.
A big pass was defended successfully by Peercy and Taylor delivered that sack for a loss of three yards before McLean County got the ball with a turnover on downs. Connor Baldwin jump-started the offense when he launched a huge half-back pass to Brady Dame who miraculously snagged it despite triple coverage for a 27-yard gain for the Cougars. Mauzy moved the ball a couple times before Brodie Cline completed a pass to Baldwin for an eight-yard gain, but time ran out at the half and the score remained 21-0.
The second half kickoff went to McLean and they began to move the ball with a zig-zagging run by Baldwin, but came up short of the goal line. The Aces then got a safety that put them up 23-0 by the end of the third quarter.
Whitmer made a tackle in the backfield after blowing off two blocks for a loss of two and then ran down another ball carrier to finish him off after he was tripped up by Tyson Howard, but Catholic scored again on a later play. The Baldwin Brothers were back deep for the next kickoff and Connor was able to return it for 18 yards with some out-front coverage by his little brother, Elijah. Connor then went along the near side and fought hard to move the chains before possession was lost by a fumble on a later play.
The Cougar defense piled up on the ball in the backfield and Little Baldwin had a touchdown-saving tackle after the Aces completed a pass. Owensboro Catholic was able to find the end zone one more time and ended the game with a 37-0 win over McLean.
“Catholic came to play,” Head Coach Zach Wagner said. “They played aggressively and downhill. We had snippets of bright spots from a couple young kids, but were unable to sustain any drives on offense.”
The Cougars have a bye this week and will return to play with a game against Todd County Central at Paulsen Stadium on Oct. 16. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
