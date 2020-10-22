The McLean County High School 2020 soccer team is 10th District Runners-up and advance to the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2014 and only the third time in school history. Abigail Humphrey received the 10th District All-tournament Academic Award. Katie Knight and Kyndal Daugherty were both named to the 10th District All-tournament Team.
The Lady Cougars beat Muhlenberg County on the Lady Mustangs’ home field in an intense battle that went past two overtimes and ended with a penalty kick shootout in favor of the Lady Cougars 2-1 on Oct. 12. That well-deserved victory punched their ticket to the Championship game against Ohio County the following night where McLean County fell 11-0.
The Lady Cougars traveled to Greenville, KY on a stormy Monday night to face the Lady Mustangs again in the first round of the district tournament after falling to them 4-0 earlier in the season. McLean County took the field with a very different mindset and a drive that would not be denied. Coaches Ricky Humphrey and Cary Hicks decided to change the lineup around for this encounter and it paid off. After a long, hard-fought first half, the scoreboard remained at zero with neither team scoring.
The wind played a factor in the second half, staying at the Lady Cougars’ backs the rest of the night. Most of the action stayed on McLean’s offensive end of the field until the Lady Mustangs were able to slip past the Lady Cougars’ defense to score the first goal of the game and make it 1-0. Time began to wind down and McLean County’s coaches knew it was almost desperation time. A decision was made to move defender Katie Knight up to a midfield position to try to get more offensive opportunities. The move paid off as goalie-turned-forward Jayden Howard found Knight for the game-tying goal. Regulation time ended with the game still tied 1-1.
In post-season soccer, if a game is tied at the end of regulation, the game goes into two five-minute sudden death overtimes. The first team to score a goal wins. McLean County and Muhlenberg battled through the extra ten minutes with neither team managing to score a goal. The game then moved into the most exciting, nerve-racking part of a soccer game—a penalty kick shootout. Each team chooses five players to attempt penalty kicks. The team that hits the most shots out of five, without the other team’s goalie blocking them, wins the game.
This was Coach Humphrey’s third post-season PK shootout, so he actually had a strategy going into the play.
“I wanted to kick second,” Humphrey said. “I knew that Muhlenberg would have their best shooter go first, which they did. If we can stop her, it deflates the rest of the team. Kyndal (Daugherty) made a great diving stop and it took them out of it. They didn’t hit a single shot.”
Coach Humphrey shared that it was later determined that Daugherty actually had injured her hand earlier in the first half and had played the rest of the game with a broken bone.
The first three kick attempts by the Lady Cougars were blocked by Muhlenberg as the tension rose dramatically in the stadium. Jayden Howard then stepped up and successfully made the only penalty kick that McLean County would need to seal the deal and send them into the championship game. This win also snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Lady Cougars against Muhlenberg County.
“I am beyond proud of the way the girls battled through and fought to the very end,” Coach Hicks said. “They played hard the entire game. It is hard to beat the excitement of winning a playoff game in a shootout.”
The championship game against Ohio County turned out just like the earlier regular season meeting in Hartford. The Lady Eagles dominated the first half with a relentless attack that scored 11 goals. The game was called at the half due to the 10-goal rule.
“I told the players at the beginning of the season that there was too much talent mixed with too much athletic ability for us to not go back to the region tournament,” Coach Humphrey said about the team’s effort in the district tournament. “We had a rough regular season with COVID-19 injuries and everything else that has been thrown at us, but we made it. They had to dig down deep and give everything they had plus more, but they did it!”
